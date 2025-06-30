Division Three East round-up
SPIN-king Matt Petherbridge weaved his magic as Saltash moved up to third place with a four-wicket win against Grampound Road IIs.
Having won the toss, Ashes skipper Justin Hemmings put the visitors into bat – a decision which quickly reaped rewards as Tharanga Prasad had Road opener Stephen Matthews caught by Huw Williams without troubling the scorers.
Prasad struck twice in quick succession, before Williams ran out Alex Rust for nine, then had Aaron Hawken caught for just six as the visitors floundered at 34 for five.
Adam Tythcott, who top scored with 28, led a slight revival, but once he was snared as one of four victims for Petherbridge, the run chase crumbled to 81 all out.
In reply, Sam Renfree struck 27 and Williams 20, while Grampound salvaged three bowling points thanks to three wickets apiece for Rust and Tythcott.
Leaders Menheniot-Looe proved too strong for visiting Ladock, claiming all 20 points in an 80-run victory.
Put into bat, Findlay Farrell and Luke Ripley put on 53 for the opening wicket, before the latter was caught by Roger Gates off the bowling of Jonny Ridd, who finished the contest with figures of 3-33.
The hosts continued to pile on the runs, Steve Kidd top scoring with 77, which included eight fours and four sixes. Next best was Pete Nance, who struck 50.
Both were eventually out to Vivek Oza, who produced a tight spell of 2-14 from his nine overs, while Martin Yelland picked up 3-23.
Set a total of 244 to win, Ladock found it tough going, losing four wickets with just 100 on the board. Oza was the exception to the cause, striking 78, which included nine boundaries.
Other than him, Matt Bray’s 26 was the best anyone else could muster. Nance was the pick of their bowlers, finishing with 5-18 from eight overs.
Tintagel are hot on their heels in second place following a seven-wicket success at Boconnoc.
Gary Spencer marked his return to first team action by top scoring for the hosts with 34. Rob Foot added a further 32 as they posted a total of 178 for nine in their 45 overs.
Toby Jarvis (3-46) was the pick of the Tintagel attack, whilst there were two apiece for Tom Parsons and Vedavyas Kankanala.
Although Rhys Morgan grabbed the early wicket of Parsons for just three, Tintagel cruised to victory. Ryan Pooley struck 66, whilst there were useful contributions from Glen Burrell (48) and Matt Jolliffe (41).
South Petherwin took the honours in their derby with Launceston.
Billy Martin’s 64 set the tone for the visitors who elected to bat. They made 196 in total with James Weeks, Andrew Brenton and Jacob Masters all getting into the 20s.
Finlay Worth’s six for 30 in just 7.3 overs underlined his bowling prowess, whilst there were two apiece for Matt Bloomfield and Ethan Green.
Launceston’s reply never really got going, Mark Thomas top scoring with 38 as they lost by 80 runs.
Callington IIIs claimed a six-wicket win at Roche IIs, chasing down the total of 221, which included 88 from opener James Hicks and decent contributions from Antony Leaney (31) and James Cole (36).
Ollie Bennett took (4-37) and then hit 30 in the chase, but was eclipsed with the bat by Toby Beresford-Power, who blasted 102 which included 12 boundaries.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.