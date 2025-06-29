Saturday, June 28
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Grampound Road (151-8, revised target 189) lost to Truro (282-7) by 37 runs, Helston (117-3) beat Callington (113) by 7 wickets, Penzance (167-4, revised target 167) beat St Just (222-7) by 6 wickets, St Austell (176) lost to Redruth (177-5) by 5 wickets, Wadebridge (231-7) beat Werrington (107) by 124 runs.
County Division One: Beacon (229) beat Paul (140, revised target 153) by 12 runs, Falmouth (138-4) beat Newquay (137) by 6 wickets, Hayle (276-6) beat St Austell 2 (111, revised target 259) by 147 runs, Perranporth (135) lost to Camborne (112-4, revised target 112) by 6 wickets, St Erme (196) lost to Roche (176-4, revised target 174) by 6 wickets.
Division Two East: Callington 2 (112) lost to Lanhydrock (113-3) by 7 wickets, Holsworthy (117) lost to St Austell 3 (119-2) by 8 wickets, Luckett (203-1) beat St Minver (201) by 9 wickets, St Blazey (330-6) beat Bude (219-10) by 111 runs, Werrington 2 (111) lost to Wadebridge 2 (113-4) by 6 wickets.
Division Two West: Camborne 2 (211-7) lost to Stithians (212-3) by 7 wickets, Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (162) lost to Penzance 2 (163-5) by 5 wickets, St Ives (120) lost to Mullion (313-4) by 193 runs, St Just 2 (359-3) beat Constantine (141-8) by 218 runs, Wendron (162-9) lost to Helston 2 (165-4) by 6 wickets.
Division Three East: Boconnoc (178-9) lost to Tintagel (179-3) by 7 wickets, Launceston (116) lost to South Petherwin (196) by 80 runs, Menheniot/Looe (243) beat Ladock (163) by 80 runs, Roche 2 (221) lost to Callington 3 (223-4) by 6 wickets, Saltash (82-6) beat Grampound Road 2 (81) by 4 wickets.
Division Three West: Ludgvan (193-8) beat Mount Ambrose (184) by 9 runs, Perranarworthal (203) lost to Perranporth 2 (248-5) by 45 runs, Redruth 2 (202-7) beat Hayle 2 (168-9) by 34 runs, Truro 2 (227-8) tied with Gulval (227-6), Veryan (156-1) beat Barripper (152) by 9 wickets.
Division Four East: Lanhydrock 2 (203-9) lost to Duloe (208-5) by 5 runs, Liskeard (135) lost to St Blazey 2 (241-7) by 106 runs, Newquay 2 (222-9) beat St Stephen (140) by 82 runs, St Neot Taverners (84-4) v Tideford (209-8) - Abandoned, Werrington 3 (119) lost to Menheniot/Looe 2 (120-3) by 7 wickets.
Division Four West: Camborne 3 (210-7) beat St Gluvias (168) by 42 runs, Crofty/Holman (211)) lost to Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (231-8) by 20 runs, Mullion 2 (127) tied with Falmouth 2 (127), Paul 2 (229-5) lost to Redruth 3 (230-5) by 1 run, St Just 3 (198) v St Erme 2 - Abandoned.
Division Five East: Gorran (177-3) beat Gunnislake (175) by 7 wickets, Grampound Road 3 (191) lost to Wadebridge 3 (341-4) by 150 runs, Newquay 3 (101) lost to Buckland Monachorum (102-5) by 5 wickets, Pencarrow (124) lost to Launceston 2 (125-8) by 2 wickets, St Minver 2 (112) lost to Holsworthy 2 (212-6) by 101 runs.
Division Five West: Gerrans (204-4) beat Leedstown (202-9) by 6 wickets, Helston 3 (145) lost to Troon (257-7) by 112 runs, Mount Ambrose 2 (140) lost to Beacon (277-4) by 137 runs, 2, St Day (116) lost to Perranarworthal 2 (193-7) by 77 runs, Truro 3 (232-8) beat St Newlyn East (93) by 139 runs.
Division Six East: Bude 2 (160-2) beat Luckett 2 (159-7) by 8 wickets, Ladock 2 (190-4) lost to Werrington 4 (191-4) by 6 wickets, South Petherwin 2 (245-3) beat Roche 3 (75) by 170 runs, St Austell 4 (247-5) beat Saltash 2 (196-6) by 52 runs, St Stephen 2 (187-9) lost to Bugle (188-4) by 6 wickets.
Division Six West: Barripper 2 (195-8) beat Hellesveor (152-9) by 43 runs, Constantine 2 (65) lost to Mawnan (69-4) by 6 wickets, Gulval 2 v Praze - Praze conceded, Stithians 2 (268-3) beat Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2 (150) by 118 runs.
Division Seven East: Buckland Monachorum 2 (185) beat Launceston 3 (173-6) by 12 runs, Menheniot/Looe 3 v Lanhydrock 3 - Lanhydrock conceded, Tideford 2 (42) lost to St Neot Taverners 2 (43-5) by 5 wickets, Tintagel 2 (127-7) beat Boconnoc 2 (126) by 3 wickets.
Division Seven Central: Foxhole (162-8) beat Falmouth 4 (121) by 41 runs, Mawnan 2 v Perranarworthal 3 - Mawnan conceded, Perranporth 3 (133-4) beat Truro 4 (132-4) by 6 wickets, St Erme 3 (131-4) beat Newquay 4 (129-8) by 6 wickets.
Division Seven West: Penzance 3 (170) beat Wendron 2 (164) by 6 runs, Redruth 4 (118-10) lost to Porthleven (209-4) by 91 runs, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 (126-7) lost to Camborne 4 (127-1) by 9 wickets, St Gluvias 2 (39-7) lost to St Just 4 (231-7) by 192 runs.
Sunday, June 29
Division Six West: Falmouth (121) lost to Ludgvan (151-6) by 30 runs.
