Division Two West: Camborne 2 (211-7) lost to Stithians (212-3) by 7 wickets, Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (162) lost to Penzance 2 (163-5) by 5 wickets, St Ives (120) lost to Mullion (313-4) by 193 runs, St Just 2 (359-3) beat Constantine (141-8) by 218 runs, Wendron (162-9) lost to Helston 2 (165-4) by 6 wickets.