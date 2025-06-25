GRASSROOTS SPORT
GLL Sports Foundation Awards
CALLYWITH College in Bodmin staged the second largest GLL Sports Foundation (GSF) awards evening in the UK on Monday, June 23.
One-hundred and forty-four Cornwall-based athletes, representing 23 sports, have received GSF support worth £92,150.
Over 70% (72%) of them get no other central funding, more than half are under the age of 21, 27% are under 16 and 8% of them live with disabilities.
Among those collecting awards were European modern pentathlete gold medallist Naomi Hawkins, 15, from Devoran between Truro and Falmouth; number one nationally ranked para surfer Pegleg Bennett (55 from St Agnes); world number one paddleboarder Andrew Byatt (44 from Perranporth); number one nationally ranked ice swimmer Samantha Day (42 from Liskeard); number one nationally ranked surf skier Alis-Me Edwards (15 from West Cornwall); world number two triathlete Theresa Frost (69 from Newquay) and number one nationally ranked surf lifesaver Emilia Hogget-Crisp (16 from Hayle).
Now in its 17th year, GSF has contributed over £17-million worth of athlete funding and support nationally and distributed over 30,000 awards across 117 different sports.
The Foundation supports athletes through financial bursaries, access to physical rehabilitation and mental wellbeing support and all athletes are also given access to GLL’s 254 sport and leisure facilities nationwide.
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is the staff-owned charitable social enterprise that runs leisure centres in Bude, Saltash, Liskeard, St Austell, Bodmin, Truro, Newquay, Helston and St Ives on behalf of Cornwall Council.
Dr Jonathan Grey, principal of Callywith College, welcomed athletes, parents, friends and guests to the presentation event before GLL regional director Jamie Coleshill took to the stage, followed by local GLL head of service James Curry who introduced each award recipient.
The evening concluded with world record holder, Paralympian and former GSF ambassador Dave Wetherill explaining why sport continues to play such an important part in his life, and discus champion Isaac Murray (21), his 16-year-old brother and GB para-athlete Logan Murray, and modern pentathlete Naomi Hawkins (14), talking to GLL general manager Rob Francis about their careers to date.
Naomi’s story made the audience gasp when she talked about a downhill cycle training crash last year that left her with a dislocated elbow.
The injury left her out of competition for five months and, since fencing is part of modern pentathlon, Naomi has been learning to fence with her left hand, rather than her right.
Having just turned 15, she has qualified for championships in both Turkey and South Africa this year.
“Naomi is so resilient and driven,” said her mum, Claire Hawkins. “She trains every day and, despite having to learn to wield a sword with her left hand, took part in an adult fencing competition two weeks ago. She came 13th overall, which was amazing in the circumstances.“
The GSF funding really helps us as it means Naomi can do her swim training for free at Helston Sports Centre. Sport is her passion, and we want to support her all we can.”
In addition to the presentation, attending athletes were treated to physiotherapy, strength and conditioning and mindfulness breakout sessions with Cornwall Physio, Callywith College lecturer Julian Wills and Health and Fitness Hub manager Rebecca Lilly.
“Last year we handed out 116 GSF awards in Cornwall and this year 144 sportsmen and women are benefiting from the help we can provide,” said Curry. “I’m very proud that our area has the second largest number of beneficiaries in the country after Belfast and wish all our Cornwall-based athletes every success going forward.”
CRICKET
Cornwall Super 9s by Tamsin Chapman-Gunner
THE Cornwall Super 9s disability cricket team secured their first victory of the season during a challenging away fixture against Somerset Disability Super 9s at Ilton CC on Sunday, June 22. This match marked an important milestone in their second competitive year.
Cornwall captain Josh Raven lost the toss, and the team was put into bat.
Openers James Perry and Ben Mailes laid a solid foundation, with Perry playing confidently before being bowled by Cameron Harris for 30.
His dismissal brought an end to an impressive 74-run opening partnership that set the tone for Cornwall’s innings. Demonstrating the progress they’ve made since their debut campaign, the Cornwall side played with cohesion and determination.
Cornwall continued to build their innings with Giles Francis joining Ben Mailes at the crease. With the score at 117, Ben Mailes was lbw to Cameron Harris for 17.
The departure of Ben brought Brendon Prowse to the crease, and runs quickly flowed with Giles Francis, building an 84-run partnership before Giles retired on 50 and Brendon was bowled by Colin Hancock for 26.
Mark Stevens, making his debut, and Daniel Herriott then came in to bat, continuing the rapid scoring until Mark was brilliantly caught on the mid-wicket boundary by Tom Haddell off Hancock's bowling.
Herriott (13) was run out by George Fox Dean, and a single from Raven got the side to 239-5 from their 35 overs.
After the tea break, Somerset began their chase with Kris Martin and Wilf Stirzaker. Similar to Cornwall, Somerset had a strong start, forming a 70-run opening partnership before Stirzaker fell lbw to Francis for 12, who then bowled Harris three balls later.
Somerset's middle order batted well, keeping pace with the run rate, aided by a few extras, which made the last 15 overs tense and the game open to either side.
However, brilliant spells from Raven and Francis began to shift momentum in Cornwall's favour. After the final drinks break, Herriott took a caught and bowled with his first delivery. As the required run-rate climbed, Somerset began to lose wickets, with Francis taking one more and Herriott adding a further two to his tally. Archie Ball and Raven bowled the final overs, sealing Cornwall's first victory.
Standout bowling performances came from Herriott (3-13), Francis (3-20), and Raven, who bowled seven overs for 1-22. A special mention to Mark Stevens for a commendable debut, bowling five overs and contributing 15 with the bat.
We greatly appreciate the fantastic support from friends, families, and carers at Ilton CC.
The Cornwall Super 9s now look forward to their next away match against Dorset on July 6th.
GOLF
Newquay Golf Club
Weston Cup – Saturday, June 7
DIVISION ONE: 1 Shane Hickling – nett 65; Dave West – 68; James Prieto-East – 69; DIVISION TWO: 1 Michael Pearce – nett 67; 2 David Longbottom – 68; 3 Adam Simpson – 68 (c/b); DIVISION THREE: 1 Sean Millward – nett 71 (c/b); 2 Richard Pryor – 71; 3 Tim Hawkins – 72.
Hutchingson Cups (Mixed Open) – Sunday, June 8
Results: 1 Ann Mee and Will Mee – 37pts; 2 Charlie Phillips and Susan Phillips – 37; 3 Nigel Dunstan and Sandra Lloyd – 35. Best Visiting Performance: Daryll Burford and Shipra Rao – 33.
Wednesday roll-up competition – June 11
Results: 1 Malcolm Livingston – 37pts (c/b); 2 Martin Bullock – 37 (c/b); 3 Will Kirton – 37.
Sunday roll-up – June 15
Results: 1 Martin Bullock – 33pts; 2 David Hasty – 32.
Wednesday roll-up competition – June 18
Results: 1 Will Kirton – 37pts; 2 Mike Andrews – 35; 3 Martin Bullock – 34.
Mid-Summer competition – Saturday, June 21
Results: 1 David Longbottom, Paul Barclay, Euan Mathias and Gethin Walters – 95pts; 2 Keith Barker, Richard Taper, Jan Barker and Martin Chapman – 92pts; 3 Tony Farrell, Bert Harper, Haydn Brown and Pat Sefton – 91pts; 4 Rob Randell, Kevin Mula, Charlie Phillips and Susan Phillips – 90; 5 Steve Hackett, Joseph Wilcox, Adam Herman and Glen Squires – 90pts.
