Saturday, June 21
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Callington (204-8) lost to Wadebridge (207-7) by 3 wickets, Redruth (119) lost to Grampound Road (123-4) by 6 wickets, St Just (176) lost to Helston (177-7) by 3 wickets, Truro (168) lost to Penzance (212-8) by 44 runs, Werrington (71-3) beat St Austell (67) by 7 wickets.
County Division One: Camborne (248-6) beat Hayle (112) by 136 runs, Newquay (228-7) lost to Beacon (234-7) by 6 runs, Paul (98) lost to Perranporth (101-1) by 9 wickets, Roche (85-6) beat Falmouth (80) by 4 wickets, St Austell 2 (236-9) beat St Erme (168) by 68 runs.
Division Two East: Bude (244-9) beat Werrington 2 (229-8) by 15 runs, Lanhydrock (205-9) lost to Luckett (219-8) by 14 runs, St Austell 3 (137) lost to St Blazey (327-2) by 190 runs, St Minver (195) beat Holsworthy (138) by 57 runs, Wadebridge 2 (227-7) beat Callington 2 (149) by 78 runs.
Division Two West: Constantine (151) beat Camborne 2 (66) by 85 runs, Helston 2 (106) lost to Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (276-8) by 170 runs, Mullion (265-5) beat Wendron (62) by 203 runs, Penzance 2 (257-9) beat St Just 2 (145) by 112 runs, Stithians (208-4) beat St Ives (204) by 6 wickets.
Division Three East: Callington 3 (187) lost to Saltash (280-8) by 93 runs, Grampound Road 2 (318-5) beat Launceston (173) by 145 runs, Ladock (220-7) lost to Roche 2 (245) by 25 runs, South Petherwin (134-3) beat Boconnoc (131-9) by 7 wickets, Tintagel (347-6) lost to Menheniot/Looe (350-6) by 4 wickets.
Division Three West: Barripper (160) lost to Ludgvan (163-3) by 7 wickets, Gulval (308-9) beat Perranarworthal (239-7) by 69 runs, Hayle 2 (202-6) beat Veryan (201-6) by 4 wickets, Mount Ambrose (202-9) lost to Truro 2 (268-9) by 66 runs, Perranporth 2 (183) lost to Redruth 2 (238-5) by 55 runs.
Division Four East: Menheniot/Looe 2 (185) lost to St Neot Taverners (186-1) by 9 wickets, St Blazey 2 (302-8) beat Werrington 3 (183) by 119 runs, St Stephen (206) lost to Liskeard (263) by 57 runs, Tideford (216-1) beat Lanhydrock 2 (215-7) by 9 wickets.
Division Four West: Falmouth 2 (185-9) beat St Just 3 (91) by 94 runs, Redruth 3 (183) lost to Mullion 2 (302) by 119 runs, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (220) lost to Camborne 3 (234-4) by 14 runs, St Erme 2 (177) beat Crofty/Holman (115) by 62 runs, St Gluvias (138) lost to Paul 2 (189-8) by 51 runs.
Division Five East: Buckland Monachorum (148) lost to Gorran (151-5) by 3 runs, Gunnislake (105-4) beat St Minver 2 (102) by 6 wickets, Holsworthy 2 v Grampound Road 3, Launceston 2 (224-6) lost to Newquay 3 (228-7) by 3 wickets, Wadebridge 3 (67-3) beat Pencarrow (66) by 7 wickets.
Division Five West: Beacon 2 (182-8) lost to Truro 3 (183-8) by 2 wickets, Leedstown (152-7) beat Helston 3 (151) by 3 wickets, Perranarworthal 2 (114) lost to Mount Ambrose 2 (135) by 21 runs, St Newlyn East (203-5) beat Gerrans (202-5) by 5 wickets, Troon (60-0) beat St Day (59) by 10 wickets.
Division Six East: Bugle (148-6) beat South Petherwin 2 (145) by 4 wickets, Luckett 2 (369-3) beat Ladock 2 (91-10) by 278 runs, Roche 3 (167-9) lost to St Austell 4 (203-5) by 36 runs, Saltash 2 (207-7) beat Bude 2 (193-9) by 14 runs, Werrington 4 (101) lost to St Stephen 2 (104-1) by 9 wickets.
Division Six West: Hellesveor (130) beat Constantine 2 (107) by 23 runs, Ludgvan 2 (157-2) beat Barripper 2 (152) by 8 wickets, Mawnan (181-5) lost to Stithians 2 (182-7) by 3 wickets, Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2 (196-6) beat Gulval 2 (115) by 81 runs, Praze v Falmouth 3 – Praze conceded.
Division Seven East: Boconnoc 2 (119) lost to Menheniot/Looe 3 (160-8) by 41 runs, Launceston 3 (97) lost to Buckland Monachorum 2 (262-9) by 165 runs, St Neot Taverners 2 (180-5) beat Tintagel 2 (179-9) by 5 wickets.
Division Seven Central: Newquay 4 (64-2) beat Mawnan 2 (63) by 8 wickets, St Stephen 3 (53) lost to St Erme 3 (357-6) by 304 runs, Truro 4 (179-5) beat Foxhole (143) by 36 runs.
Division Seven West: Camborne 4 (259-4) beat St Gluvias 2 (88) by 171 runs, Crofty/Holman 2 (29) lost to Penzance 3 (30-1) by 9 wickets, Porthleven v Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 – Rosudgeon conceded, St Just 4 (209-8) beat Hayle 3 (71) by 138 runs, Wendron 2 (49-1) beat Redruth 4 (46) by 9 wickets.
Sunday, June 22
Cornwall Cricket League, Division Four East: St Blazey (234-4) beat Newquay 2 (229-5) by 6 wickets.
Division Seven East: Lanhydrock 3 (151) lost to Tideford 2 (154-5) by 5 wickets.
Division Seven Central: Perranarworthal 3 (151) beat Perranporth 3 (149) by 2 runs.
