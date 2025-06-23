Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Callington (204-8) lost to Wadebridge (207-7) by 3 wickets, Redruth (119) lost to Grampound Road (123-4) by 6 wickets, St Just (176) lost to Helston (177-7) by 3 wickets, Truro (168) lost to Penzance (212-8) by 44 runs, Werrington (71-3) beat St Austell (67) by 7 wickets.