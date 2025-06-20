By Sue Wenmoth
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LADIES’ SECTION
THE St Mellion pairing of Donna Weeks and Katy Milne won the Baron Rose Bowl Trophy on Thursday, June 12, a trophy organised by the Cornwall Ladies County Golf Association and hosted by Mullion Golf Club.
The event is a 36-hole foursomes medal format and the three St Mellion pairings joining Donna and Katy in the competition were Bridgitte Worth and Sam Peach and Sarah Martin and Karen Cook.
Conditions for the competition changed dramatically on the day with the morning being dull with showery skies and the afternoon being brighter, but with strong winds.
The Mullion golf course was in superb condition and proved a good test for the 52 pairings from clubs all over the Duchy.
Weeks and Milne, had a steady morning round of nett 71, but then combined to great effect, coming in with an afternoon round of gross 77, nett 63 on the par 71 course, which was excellent, given the winds in the afternoon sometimes required a three club adjustment from the morning conditions.
The St Mellion ladies were incredibly proud of their overall performance and were also very unlucky in the team event, as they finished runners-up on countback to West Cornwall.
The weekend stableford that week – held on the Saturday – saw the weather change from warm sun to heavy rain in the blink of an eye as it changed throughout the competition.
Donna Weeks continued her fine few days with a storming round in difficult conditions, carding a gross 73 which cut her handicap to 5.7 in the process.
Her score of 39 points was enough to beat runner-up Sarah Martin by three points who was the same number ahead of Dee Peake in third.
