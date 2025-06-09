SALTASH RFC’S women’s team, who recently completed their first season as a team, are entering the league for the 2025/26 season, writes Rod Davies.
Formed last summer, ‘ the Phoenixes’, met and agreed some targets at the beginning of September.
While the main source of conversation was the season ahead, there was also planning towards long-term goals which were aimed around recruitment, retention and creating an atmosphere that people wanted to be a part of.
The player recruitment started off exceptionally well with 28 players turning up for the first training session, and throughout the season this rarely dropped below 18.
This enabled the coaches to teach and develop players, while the retention rate has been phenomenal with up to 28 players available for games.
The first match against Plymouth Argaum Tigresses was planned as a confidence boost to new players, but the reality of the game was that it exposed some extremely new and potentially amazing talent.
Saltash took on the likes of Sidmouth, Plymouth Albion and St Austell, and with the experience gained on the pitch, it has givien the coaches and players the confidence to enter the league structure next season where they will play in Women’s NC 3 South West (West).
The highlight of the season was entering the Cornwall Cup Shield competition at Penryn in March and walking away with the trophy.
This was a combination of great coaching, attitude and an environment where players can learn to play and enjoy rugby as well as winning a tournament.
At the conclusion of the season the coaches and players met and reflected on their initial goals and were extremely pleased that their targets had been achieved.
They are now looking forward to next season in the league with an ambition of finishing in the top three.
