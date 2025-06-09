The Lockie Cup was won against local rivals Devonport Services in a one-sided final at the Brickfields 39-0, while the Ashes also appeared in the Cornwall Clubs Cup final at Hayle in May against Helston and won a close game 43-33. They were presented with the league plaque at a ceremony at Redruth prior to the county game with Kent, along with trophies for being unbeaten and the highest performing team.