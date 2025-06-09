By Rod Davies
SALTASH Rugby Club’s men’s teams enjoyed one of the best season’s in their history as they achieved a historic treble.
The main aim of the campaign was promotion from Counties Cornwall Two after two previous frustrating attempts, and the opening game at St Just resulted in a good win with Rob Walsh making his 50th club appearance.
Victories followed against Perranporth, Helston, Hayle, Liskeard-Looe, Newquay and Bodmin as the year ended with the Ashes unbeaten.
The second half of the season started with a resounding victory at home to Falmouth but a visit to Perranporth came very close to a defeat in a closely-fought encounter with the Brewers ahead at the interval (15-0), before the Ashes fought back to win 26-15.
Another good performance at home to runners-up Helston tightened their grip on top spot and a record 111 points win against Hayle virtually guaranteed the league title in February which was confirmed with an away win at Liskeard-Looe.
A new scoring record was posted with 138 points against St Just on the final day of the season.
The Lockie Cup was won against local rivals Devonport Services in a one-sided final at the Brickfields 39-0, while the Ashes also appeared in the Cornwall Clubs Cup final at Hayle in May against Helston and won a close game 43-33. They were presented with the league plaque at a ceremony at Redruth prior to the county game with Kent, along with trophies for being unbeaten and the highest performing team.
In the Papa John’s Cup the Ashes were given a walkover in the first round by Falmouth and then went on to beat Midsomer Norton 36-22 in a close match to progress to the quarter-final, again at home to Frampton Cotterell.
A back-and-forth contest saw Saltash come out on top (29-22), before the semi-final, again at Moorlands Lane, saw them narrowly beaten for the first time all season as former National League outfit Old Elthamians edged home 22-17.
Notable milestones for the club over the campaign included 300 appearances for Ryan Rayner, Will Morton and Lewis Wells, while Liall Honey crossed the 100 line.
There were county call-ups for Ryan Cruickshanks and Greg Eatwell.
Saltash Seconds’ aim was to finish in the top six of Counties Three Cornwall and to play regular, competitive rugby.
Despite a slow start, particularly away from home, they improved as they went on.
A superb defensive display in a narrow defeat at promotion-chasers St Agnes seemed to galvanise them as they finished fourth, although any hopes of higher were put to bed by the disappointing autumn performances.
As always there have been a number of Colts that have transitioned to senior rugby and Tom Knight has been a standout player whose pace in the back line was much-needed.
Ryan Thomas' progress and commitment has shone through following his switch from the wing to the back row, and he has improved immensely as a result.
Next season the aim is to win promotion to Counties Two Cornwall, and with the consistency and a strong team performing every week, this is certainly an achievable goal.
The club have also announced that winger James Moriarty will continue as first team captain for a fourth season, while prop Ewan McLean has taken on the second team job.
