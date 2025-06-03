LAUNCESTON Rugby Club have made five signings ahead of their 2025/26 Regional One South West campaign.
The Polson Bridge outfit finished fifth last term after losing their last eight games, but remain an attractive proposition, helped by playing in front of 400-plus supporters every week.
They have lost star scrum-half George Hillson, whose impact was such that he picked up the Supporters’ Player of the Year gong, as he has joined National League One outfit Plymouth Albion where he’ll challenge Jack Oulton who was voted the best nine in the division last term.
Director of rugby, Ryan Westren, admitted Hillson ‘deserved’ to be playing at a higher level.
He said: “Losing George is never ideal and it’s very rare that somebody comes to your club and makes an impact so quickly, but he’s a quality operator and that sometimes comes with the territory.
“George is a driven individual. He probably knew Albion might not come in for him when he was at Tavi, but he’s taken it upon himself to make that stepping stone.
“From a club and coaches point of view, it’s obviously disappointing to see him go, but from a wanting what’s best for a good bloke and who is so driven, he deserves to be playing the best level he can.
“I’m not too proud to say that he deserves to be playing a higher level than Launceston Rugby Club can currently offer him, and that’s no slight on anyone. It’s a testament to the club to have put him in the shop window, a testament to himself for working hard and clearly having a huge impact on us.
“It was noticed region wide that George Hillson was making waves. Hats off to him, we wish him the best of luck and the door is always open for him to return.”
On the plus side, there are incomings.
Bude hooker Rory Mead, long linked with making the short trip to Polson Bridge, has joined to push incumbent Levent Bulut.
A standout signing is that of back-row forward George Harris. He has made over 60 National League appearances for Sussex-based Worthing and has also represented his county on a number of occasions.
In the backs, scrum-half Charlie Atwood, who started his journey at Tonbridge Juddians and represented the Royal Navy has moved to the area, while centre Morgan Woods is joining from Okehampton.
Centre Callum Smith, who made appearances for both the seconds and the All Blacks in the final weeks of last season – has also committed.
Westren admitted it was pleasing to get some signings through the door. He said: “It’s great to add some freshness to the group for multiple reasons. It adds some new competition within the squad and adds some invaluable depth which was one of the areas that contributed to our drop off last year.
“We’re always looking to strengthen where possible and yes we’re actively looking at options. But it’s not as easy as just going out there and ‘signing someone’ unfortunately.
“One area we feel would help us to be attritional and cope during the winter is some additional height and weight up front, especially in the second row. We are a tad undersized and through those long winter months that becomes even more apparent.”
