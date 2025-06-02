TORPOINT Athletic have made four huge signings as they build a squad capable of challenging towards the top of the Western League Premier Division table.
After a tough first half to last season where they were battling towards the bottom, they produced a fine turnaround to nearly reach halfway.
The Point, who recently saw joint boss Ryan Fice step down to be replaced by Karl Curtis alongside Dean Cardew, have bolstered their backline with three new recruits from Helston Athletic in the shape of wing-backs Dave Barker and Callum Martindale and centre-half Callum O’Brien.
O’Brien and Martindale have played for the Point in the not too distant past and were all part of the side that got Helston promoted from the same division back in the 2023/24 campaign.
Also arriving at The Mill is midfielder Tom Payne from Saltash United.
Payne, who has also turned out for neighbours Millbrook, rejoined the Ashes last summer having helped Helston win the division, and the following the departure of Macca Brown has decided to head back to his hometown club.
With prolific frontman Adam Carter also signed on as a player/coach, the squad certainly has a real depth to it.
Cardew and Curtis have also announced that defender Elliott Crawford will remain as club captain.
He rejoined the Point from Saltash in the early weeks of last season and such was his success both at the back and with his magical left foot, he scooped all of the first team awards at the recent presentation night.
He will be assisted by striker Curtis Damerell who reformed his fine partnership with Ryan Richards over the second half of the season.
Reflecting on their decision, Cardew said: “Both Elliott and Curtis are superb characters both on and off the pitch, and their positive influence is felt throughout our squad.”
