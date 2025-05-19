TRURO City may still be riding high from their historic promotion to the National League, but the club is set to bid farewell to a number of their squad following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.
Among those departing is experienced striker Andrew ‘Rocky’ Neal, who leaves the Tinners after a successful second spell with the club.
Neal is joined in his exit by defender Jamil Roberts, goalkeeper Dan Lincoln and midfielder Faren Simons, as Truro prepare for their next chapter at the highest level in their history.
The club have also confirmed that Mitchell Bates, Luke Jephcott and Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain have also returned to their parent clubs after their loan deals expire.
The departures come on the heels of a memorable final day on Saturday, April 26, one which saw Truro secure the National League South title with a stunning 5-2 victory over St Albans City.
A fans’ favourite across his two spells, Neal netted 70 times, including one on the final day of the season.
“I’ve loved my times at Truro,” he said. “I’ve been lucky enough to experience some great success with the club and meet some great people who I’ll consider friends for life.
“I’ll always be proud of the two promotions and the goal against St Albans, which sent the club into the National League. I’d like to say thanks to all the fans for their support over the years, I’m truly gutted to be leaving, but with the new full time schedule, it’s just something I can’t commit to.”
Manager John Askey had special praise for Neal, adding: “Since I joined the club, Rocky has been a pleasure to work with. He’s been a credit to himself and scored some important goals. He will be missed not only for his ability on the pitch, but the way he contributed off it, whether he was playing or not. We wish him well for the future.”
Askey, meanwhile, has taken up the option to extend contracts for Will Dean, Jaze Kabia, Ryan Law and Connor Riley-Lowe. A contract offer has also been made to Dominic Johnson-Fisher, while the club are in discussions with Billy Palfrey and Dan Rooney.
Players already under contract for next season are Ben Adelsbury, Zach Bell, Yassine En-Neyah, Tom Harrison, Tyler Harvey, Dan Lavercombe, Tylor Love-Holmes, Sam Sanders and Seidou Sanogo.