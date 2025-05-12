By Stephen Lees
CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION FIVE EAST
Newquay 143, Gunnislake 131.
A GUNNISLAKE collapse, losing their last five wickets for two runs, saw Newquay Thirds to an unlikely 15-run victory at Hawkmoor on Saturday.
In a match dominated by bowlers, Gunnislake, led by new signing Paul Hollow, were on course for a second win when calamity struck. Their nemesis was 16-year-old Harry Willmott, who took a career best 7-11.
After being sent in, Newquay eased along to 32-0 before slipping to 68-4 with Graham Murray and Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah taking two apiece.
At this point off-spinner James Boundy was brought into the attack and struck twice in his first over as Newquay limped to halfway at 97-7.
From there the tail wagged, with useful contributions from each of the last four batsmen, but occasional seamer Jamie Watts and Murray finished the job for Gunnislake, leaving Newquay all out for a seemingly under par 147, including three each for Murray (3-50) and Boundy (3-7 off 6).
After a fine tea supplied by Margaret and Peter Godwin, the Gunnislake reply got under way, but they soon slipped to 48-4, including losing key man James Boundy for nought to Willmott.
However, Hollow, who had recently moved to Gunnislake from West Cornwall, had other ideas. He played with a classic straight bat, defending watchfully, but driving anything over-pitched and scoring heavily through the covers when given width. Kevin Beare held up the other end well and a rebuild began.
But when Hollow was bowled for a fine 71 by Nazim Ismail (2-23) and Beare (26) was superbly caught and bowled by Willmott, it was 126-6.
Unfortunately the last four wickets mustered just two runs between them as Newquay brought up the field and Willmott and Ismail got the job done.
Gunnislake are back in action on Saturday when they head to Pencarrow (1pm).