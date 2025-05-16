TORPOINT Athletic joint boss Dean Cardew will have new company in the dugout after Ryan Fice left the club this week.
Fice is leaving due to being unable to ‘commit to next season’ with the Point thanking the former Callington Town boss.
A club statement read: “Ryan joined the club during the 2022/23 season as assistant manager to Dean Cardew. In our maiden campaign in the Western League (Premier Division), his commitment and enthusiasm provided an immediate lift as we adjusted to the highest level of football the club had ever competed at.
“At the start of the 2024/25 season, Ryan took the reins as first team manager, guiding the club through a transitional period on the pitch. Under his leadership, we achieved our highest-ever points total in the Western League—an incredible milestone that reflects the hard work and passion he brought to the role.
Director of Football, Luke Gibbons, said: “When Ry joined the club back in 2022, his drive and passion were felt straight away. Players immediately commented on the intensity of his training sessions and his love for the game.
“ Last summer—and the season itself—wasn't an easy time for us, but without Ryan, things would’ve been much tougher. My initial reaction to Ryan’s decision was one of shock, but ultimately, football shouldn’t be the main priority in our lives— especially when it’s a voluntary role.”
Ryan Fice said: "I want to thank Torpoint for the last three years. Everyone at the football club has made me feel welcome and supported me throughout. It's been such an enjoyable experience.
“Unfortunately other commitments have made it difficult for me to commit to next season. “Torpoint's result will be the first I look for on a Saturday afternoon."
The club added: “Everyone at Torpoint AFC would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Ryan for his dedication, energy, and professionalism. We wish him all the very best for the future—on and off the pitch.
“The football club are working closely with Dean Cardew to seek a suitable replacement.”
Cardew will also be up against a familiar face when they take on Buckland Athletic.
The ambitious Bucks were beaten in the play-off semi-final by Clevedon Town, and on Monday, May 12 announced that boss Dan Hart was leaving the club.
On Wednesday evening they appointed former Saltash United and Helston Athletic boss Matt Cusack.
Cusack, who led the Blues to promotion from the Western League in the 2023/24 campaign as well as securing the Les Phillips Cup, is targeting silverware at the Newton Abbot-based club.
Reflecting on the move, Cusack told the Buckland Athletic website: “I have been an admirer of Buckland Athletic for a long time, and the fantastic set up at The VX3 Stadium – Homers Heath is an immediate attraction.”
“After speaking with the Co-Chairman, John Piller, it became clear that this club is a really exciting project, and the club’s vision and values align with my own.”
“The ambition is to get to the Southern League. It’s now my job, with my team around me, to do everything we can to make that happen. Our work has already begun and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone.”
“I would also like to pay tribute to Dan Hart and Todd Hanrahan who have given us a solid foundation to work from.”