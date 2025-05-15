THE Football Association have announced the constitution of leagues from Step One to Step Six of the National League pyramid for the 2025/26 season.
Two Cornish clubs will be at Step Four with Mousehole and Falmouth Town set for their third and second seasons respectively in Southern League Division One South.
The Seagulls narrowly missed out on the top five this term having reached the end of season play-offs in the 2023/24 campaign and will fancy another strong tilt - and they are once again joined by Falmouth who finished incredibly strongly to end ninth despite a ridiculously hectic schedule.
Both clubs will face new opposition with Frome Town, Winchester City and Swindon Supermarine having all come down, while Devon outfit Brixham, plus Portishead Town, Hartpury and Sporting Club Inkberrow all secured promotion, the latter situated between Worcester and Stratford-upon-Avon.
Southern League Division One South 2025/26: Bashley, Bideford, Bishops Cleeve, Bristol Manor Farm, Brixham, Didcot Town, Exmouth Town, Falmouth Town, Frome Town, Hartpury, Larkhall Athletic, Malvern Town, Mousehole, Portishead Town, Shaftesbury, Sporting Club Inkberrow, Swindon Supermarine, Tavistock, Westbury United, Willand Rovers, Winchester City.
Helston Athletic’s one-season stay at Step Four ended in relegation and the Blues will be back in the Western League Premier Division where they take on five Cornish outfits in Newquay, Saltash United, St Austell, St Blazey and Torpoint Athletic.
Newquay pipped Liskeard Athletic to secure the South West Peninsula League Premier West division and will lock horns with Devon outfit Sidmouth Town who took the East crown.
Welton Rovers finished last and are replaced by Western League Division One champions Bradford Town.
St Austell, who finished the highest of the four last season in 11th, will have a new manager following the decision of Chris Knight to step down, while Torpoint will look to continue the momentum shown since the turn of the year.
St Blazey only guaranteed their safety with a game to spare after seeing off Torpoint Athletic, while Saltash were solidly in mid-table all the way through under Macca Brown.
Western League Premier Division 2025/26: Barnstaple Town, Bradford Town, Bridgwater United, Brislington, Buckland Athletic, Clevedon Town, Helston Athletic, Ivybridge Town, Nailsea and Tickenham, Newquay, Oldland Abbotonians, Paulton Rovers, Saltash United, Shepton Mallet, Sidmouth Town, St Austell, St Blazey, Street, Torpoint Athletic, Wellington.
SWPL Premier West is once again just 16 teams.
With no Cornish side relegated from the Western League and North-Devon based Ilfracombe Town coming down to Premier East, Plymouth-based Elburton Villa have been transferred to SWPL Premier West, meaning they will face away trips to far-flung locations such as Penzance and Wendron United.
With Newquay having gone up, there place is taken by Falmouth Town Reserves who eased to the St Piran League Premier West crown.
With the exception of Truro City, Falmouth are the best-supported club in the county and with their reserves now at a level the first team were for so long, expect the crowds to increase for them as well.
Launceston finished last, but with Bodmin Town pulling out of the division, have been given a reprieve, as have Axminster Town in SWPL Premier East.
SWPL Premier West 2025/26: Bude Town, Callington Town, Camelford, Dobwalls, Elburton Villa, Falmouth Town Reserves, Holsworthy, Launceston, Liskeard Athletic, Millbrook, Penzance, St Day, Sticker, Truro City Reserves, Wadebridge Town, Wendron United.