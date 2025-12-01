WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Sidmouth Town 2 St Blazey 1
ST BLAZEY produced a much-improved performance at second in the table Sidmouth on Saturday but ultimately came away from Manstone Lane empty-handed.
The Green & Blacks were on the end of a 5-1 defeat at Paulton Rovers last weekend but with more players available they put up a better display this time around.
There was little to choose between the teams in the opening half an hour, although Blazey keeper Kyle Moore produced a magnificent point blank save to deny Jamie Vaughan-Ryall an early breakthrough.
But the Blazey defence was found wanting four minutes before the break. They had possession on the edge of their own penalty area was gave away the ball cheaply and it was passed out to Craig Veal near the right touchline.
His delivery was missed by a couple of defenders and Nathan Cooper took advantage by forcing the ball into the net at the far post.
To their credit the visitors wasted little time in equalising four minutes into the second half with a Tyler Elliott shot which somehow squeezed inside the post.
At 1-1 the game was nicely poised but Sidmouth started to pile on some pressure which eventually led to their winner 15 minutes from time.
Again Blazey’s defending left a lot to be desired as a free kick from the right by Danny Pym was there to be headed clear but Jack Mills somehow forced his way in to score from close range.
Blazey boss Mark Carter said: “It’s another weekend with a disappointing scoreline.
“The performance was so much better on another really difficult pitch: a few players returning has definitely helped us in being more competitive.
“But we’ve conceded two goals that, in both instances, we should be making better decisions.
“It shows that within this league such small margins can decide games. For me it’s another game this season that we’ve dropped a point, potentially more. That’s happening far too often for my liking.”
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore, Will Tinsley, Tom Hensman (Evan Slater, 80), Harvey Conroy, Tom Cavanagh, Harry Blows (Ashton Cantrell, 76), TomStrike, Sam Clifton, Haiden Chapman (Joe Munday, 64), Tyler Elliott, Teigan Rosenquest.
Blazey man-of-the-match: Kyle Moore.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.