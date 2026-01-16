ST AUSTELL head coach Sam Parsons hailed 100-cap Cam Taylor as ‘Mr Consistent’ as the Saints look to build on their superb drama-filled victory at Exmouth last Saturday when they welcome leaders Topsham to Tregorrick Park tomorrow (2.30pm).
The win – the Cornishmen’s eighth of the season – meant they moved above the Cockles and up to fifth in the table, six points behind third-placed Brixham.
And having already faced three of the top six, the Saints look a good bet to push for a top-three finish over the rest of the season with all of the bottom half still to play.
Reflecting on last Saturday, which saw player/coach Matt Shepherd sink a last-gasp penalty, only for the hosts’ Tom Cooke to miss the chance for victory with a three-pointer of his own, Parsons admitted it was a fine contest.
He said: “Last Saturday was definitely a game that we felt we could go and win. After a slow start perhaps with a bit of a Christmas hangover and a bit of the journey in our legs, we played a very good first half.
“We managed to get a foothold with field position and played some really good pressure rugby to keep the ball for multi phases with accuracy which was telling in the end.
“Matthew Shepherd looked like he’s getting back up to speed and really controlled our game utilising our threats in the wider channels, and going in at the break two scores clear was definitely a fair buffer. But credit to Exmouth, they changed their style second half and really squished the life out of the game and our attack.
“Apart from Dan Tyrrell’s outstanding solo score we didn’t really piece anything together, so it was a case of gritting our teeth and staying focused on the defensive end.
“Obviously the two late penalties created all the drama and as we have seen so many times over the years, Shep has the nerve to slot his effort from just inside their half for the huge five-point win away from home.”
Parsons also hailed Redruth loanee Lewis Thomas and flanker Taylor who marked his big day with a first half try.
He continued: “I thought Lewis really played well. He worked hard in both defence and attack. His kick chase game was crucial backing up some good kicks with a solid chase makes them great kicks. He was then rewarded with his try that he thoroughly deserved.
“Also a big shout out to Cam who just did Cam things. He’s ‘Mr Consistent’ and you can hang your hat on him in defence. Rarely will you see him miss a tackle and he’s always dominant in the collision.”
While a victory at Exmouth was impressive, if the Saints can topple Topsham on Saturday it would be a real statement, a fact not lost on the former centre.
He concluded: “Topsham on Saturday we be a different style of game. We know they want to play a lot of rugby and try and fatigue you by keeping the ball in play. Our defence has to stay switched on and we have looked at what triggers allows us to do that.
“We are very excited for this one and will always back ourselves at home, so it should be a game to watch. Playing top of the league is always a test and one the we all will relish.”
St Austell’s seconds – the Sinners – are due to make the short trip to bottom side Bodmin in Counties Two Cornwall on Saturday (2.30pm).
ST AUSTELL: Archie Bees, Arthur Fletcher, Ben Plummer (co-capt), Jamie Stanlake, Dan Navas; Matthew Shepherd, Dan Tyrrell; Archie Rolls, Peter Harris, Charlie Nicholson; Mark Vian (co-capt), Tom Daniel; Hector Bright, Cam Taylor, Adam Powell. Replacements: Riley Raikes, Kyle Marriott, Kaydan Michael.
