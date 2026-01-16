EXETER Chiefs are banking on the power of home advantage as they bid to drive their European Challenge Cup campaign back on course – with Sandy Park once again cast as the cornerstone of their ambitions.
“For lots of different reasons, getting a home round-of-16 draw is really important,” Baxter said. “It’s key for us to maintain our home form – that was one of the foundations of us becoming a very strong team. Nobody comes to Sandy Park and gets easy points, easy metres or easy tries.”
The Chiefs’ European hopes now hinge on a sharp response, and Baxter has been quick to pinpoint the areas needing attention. Discipline and accuracy at set-piece time have been highlighted after costly lapses in Paris, lapses Exeter know cannot be repeated if they are to progress in the competition.
“We’ve looked closely at what we need to do better,” Baxter added. “That includes discipline and different areas around our set-piece to get us back on track.”
Standing in their way are Cardiff Rugby, a side Baxter expects to test Exeter’s resolve from the first breakdown. “Cardiff are very competitive at the breakdown, they like to play rugby and move the ball well. When they get momentum, they look very dangerous,” he warned. “They’re having a season where they can challenge anybody – but so are we.”
Exeter’s selection reflects both continuity and intent. Having crossed twice in Paris, Scott Sio anchors the scrum at loosehead alongside hooker Joseph Dweba and tighthead Bachuki Tchumbadze.
Match captain Dafydd Jenkins partners Andrea Zambonin in the second row, while Kane James steps in at No.8 in place of the rested Greg Fisilau, packing down with Tom Hooper and Ethan Roots in a powerful back-row trio.
In the backs, scrum-half Stephen Varney resumes his partnership with fly-half Harvey Skinner, with Will Haydon-Wood and Henry Slade combining in midfield. The back three of Paul Brown-Bampoe, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Olly Woodburn remains unchanged.
Last weekend’s replacement front row hosts one change as Julian Heaven comes into the side with Will Goodrick-Clarke and Jimmy Roots. Chiefs retain a 6-2 split with Rusi Tuima, Lewis Pearson and Richard Capstick all named to the bench.
Ben Hammersley is declared fit from a shoulder injury to be named beside Charlie Chapman in the remaining spots.
Exeter Chiefs: Olly Woodburn; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Will Haydon-Wood, Paul Brown-Bampoe; Harvey Skinner, Stephen Varney; Scott Sio, Joseph Dweba, Bachuki Tchumbadze; Dafydd Jenkins (c), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Ethan Roots, Kane James. Replacements: Julian Heaven, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Jimmy Roots, Rusi Tuima, Lewis Pearson, Richard Capstick, Charlie Chapman, Ben Hammersley.
