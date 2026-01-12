COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Liskeard-Looe 23 Newquay Hornets 22
LISKEARD-LOOE started 2026 with a bang as Mike McCarthy’s last-gasp earned the Lions the narrowest of victories in a thriller at Lux Park.
The hosts were comfortably beaten 27-0 at the Sports Centre back in September, and for the return fixture had a number of selection problems.
However, they managed to field a full squad of 19 players including front-row cover after veteran Mike Mander made himself available.
The first points were on the board after 10 minutes when Liskeard were awarded a penalty for a high tackle, that the referee punished with a yellow card, and up stepped Mike McCarthy to put the home side in front at 3-0.
On 20 minutes, following good work by the Lions pack, loosehead-prop Oscar Mortimer crossed for an unconverted try to make it 8-0.
Newquay hit back within five minutes to cross in the corner for an unconverted try to narrow the points gap, and shortly before half-time added a penalty that was knocked over to level the scores at 8-8 going into the break.
The first half was a little disjointed with both sets of players looking a little jaded and rusty with Liskeard struggling at times, especially at the scrums.
The visitors scored first in the second half, going over for a converted try five minutes in for a 15-8 lead.
On 53 minutes, Liskeard, with their forwards gradually getting dominance, scored an unconverted try through No.8 Flynn Elworthy, to again level the score.
Heading into the final quarter, the Hornets were awarded a penalty, but the shot at goal was missed.
To make matters worse for the Greens, a sending-off meant they played the final 15 minutesa man short, but McCarthy’s shot at goal from the ensuing penalty was missed.
Elworthy crossed for his second try on 70 minutes following a quickly-taken tap-penalty to go in front for the second time at 20-15, but back came the visitors as a converted try under the posts with five to play to have a two-point lead.
However, the Lions did not buckle and in the last play of the game they were awarded a penalty on the Newquay 22-metre line.
There was no time left for a line-out, so the option of a shot at goal was taken, and McCarthy held his nerve to earn Liskeard an eighth league win of the season.
The view from the touchline was that it was a very close encounter between two good sides with Liskeard being worthy winners which meant they returned to fourth spot in the league.
The Liskeard man of the match was deemed to be a joint thing with Flynn Elworthy for his two decisive tries and evergreen Mike Mander for his masterclass of scrummaging and winning some crucial scrum penalties.
The Lions’ first away game of the year is on Saturday as they go to third-placed Bude. Kick-off at Bencoolen Meadow is at 2.30pm, while the players would very much appreciate travelling support.
LISKEARD-LOOE: Kieran Underhill; Will Hoskin, Jack Badnall, Will Cameron, Sean Simmons; Mike McCarthy, Callum Beaver; Oscar Mortimer, Archie Doidge, Mike Prowse; Yestin Hutchings, Billy Warner; Adam Dack, Andy Rowe, Flynn Elworthy. Replacements: Mike Mander, Jason Flitcroft, Will Gouge, Dan Lethbridge.
Tries: Mortimer, Elworthy (2); Convs: McCarthy; Pens: McCarthy (2).
Lions’ joint man-of-the-match: Flynn Elworthy/Mike Mander.
