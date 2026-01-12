NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Lymm 36 Redruth 31
REDRUTH secured a valuable pair of bonus points, but were edged out in a 10-try thriller in Cheshire on Saturday.
The Reds were looking to bounce back from their derby defeat to Camborne on December 20 and hooker Tom Cowan-Dickie went over on six minutes with Australian fly-half Angus Mawson knocking over the extras.
Mawson missed a penalty on 12 minutes before home fly-half Tom Shard added a three-pointer of his own on 18 minutes.
The first Lymm try arrived on 25 minutes via Isaac Millachip with Shard making it 10-7.
But by half-time the Cornishmen had three more tries in the bag.
First, Mawson dotted own on the half-hour with full-back Wills adding the extras, and although Patrick Jennings once again put the hosts in front, tries from winger Jack Counter and prop Luke Barnes, one of which Wills converted, gave the Reds a handy 26-17 cushion.
That got even better early in the second half when flanker Connor Triggs added the bonus-point try, but Lymm then showed why they had lost just once at Crouchley Lane this term.
Robert Makin got the first of three unanswered tried on 56 minutes which Shard converted, before Wills’ missed penalty kept the score at 31-24.
Redruth were given a helping hand on 65 minutes as Jack Stride was yellow-carded, but after Oliver Higginson got the home side back to within a score on 72 minutes, Cormac Nolan broke Redruth hearts with six to play.
The result leaves Redruth, who host bottom side Syston on Saturday, in 10th place, 10 points clear of second bottom Loughborough Students.
REDRUTH: Wills; Clifford, Simmons, S James, Counter; Mawson, Bray; Barnes, Cowan-Dickie, Gendall; Osborne, Hattam; Pascoe (capt), Triggs, Bond. Replacements: Hambly, Tompsett, Goldsmith, Dart, Bostock.
Tries: Cowan-Dickie, Mawson, Counter, Barnes, Triggs; Convs: Mawson, Wills (2); Pens: N/A.
