LAUNCESTON head coach Ryan Westren admitted they gave themselves ‘too much to do’ during last Saturday’s 21-18 defeat to Sidmouth at Polson Bridge.
The All Blacks went into the contest on a three-match winning streak, but for the fourth time in succession since the East Devon side’s promotion, it was they who took victory.
It leaves Launceston comfortably in mid-table ahead of tomorrow’s trip to a Royal Wootton Bassett side who produced an impressive victory in North Cornwall back in October.
However, Westren expects a better performance this time round, saying: “Last weekend was a bit frustrating and we were just a bit off it, you could tell that we hadn’t trained in six weeks or so.
“I know a lot of teams could say similar, but down here the weather is often worse. We sort of got away with it before Christmas as we were playing each week, but you could tell we hadn’t trained in the first half. We improved in the second half and were much more competitive, but we gave ourselves too much to do.”
Sidmouth led 14-6 at the break despite two James Tucker penalties, then added a third converted try early in the second half in tough conditions to score points in.
Tries from George Harris and Billy Martin gave the hosts a chance, but the Greens, who moved above Royal Wootton Bassett with victory, held on.
Westren continued: “The conversation at half-time was mainly to be a bit more accurate as in the first half we gave away too many penalties and we were a bit ill-disciplined. Our cohesion wasn’t quite there and we we were a bit too expansive, but in the second half we were much more like it and hopefully we can take that into Saturday’s game from the start.
“We’ve had two good training sessions for the first time since November and we’re ready to go.”
Royal Wootton Bassett have had a bizarre season, only winning three games but have drawn two. Last Saturday they were only narrowly edged out at new leaders Topsham and only the top three have scored more than their 356 points. That said, they have the second worst defensive record.
At Polson, they produced a dazzling display of running rugby and if it wasn’t for some decent home defence and some mistakes, could have scored a plethora of first half points.
Westren admitted his side will need to be far better in Wiltshire.
He said: “I say to the boys all the boys how competitive we’ve been, but against them at home was one of the few games where we were off it.
“We’re missing quite a few key personnel, especially in the backline, but I have full faith in the squad. Unfortunately in rugby players do get injured and with four key players missing, the boys are going to have to dig in. But what we do have is a team of hard-workers so we’ll battle away and see what happens.”
So what kind of game does he expect?”
He concluded: “All the footage prior to that showed that they didn’t really run the ball that much, but they had a few key players back for that one and they played really well.
“Alot of their good play came through their 10 (Sam Baker) who is a good player, but if we can pressure him and keep him quiet then we shouldn’t be far away.
“Teams who like to throw the ball around can often be susceptible to conceding points, so we need to stay patient and take our chances when they come.”
From last weekend’s side, inside-centre Cam Fogden (injured) and lock George Bone (work) are unavailable, while backs George Hillson and Ben Bryant remain injured, as does long-term absentee Torin Clarke. All five would be in a first choice side.
Fogden’s place goes to Morgan Woods who was a regular earlier in the season, while Cian Baker starts alongside last week’s man-of-the-match Charlie Tummon in the second-row.
Callum Smith is rewarded for his good form for the Castles with a place on the bench alongside Levent Bulut and Charlie Short.
The Castles have picked up eight points from a possible 10 as they followed up their victory over Wadebridge Camels Seconds by securing a draw at Falmouth last Saturday.
It means they have a healthy cushion above St Just in the battle for survival and welcome second-placed Helston tomorrow afternoon (2.30pm) with no pressure.
However, the Blues ran out comfortable winners in West Cornwall earlier in the season and will start as favourites as they look to track down Camborne Seconds in the race for the title.
LAUNCESTON at Royal Wootton Bassett (3pm): James Tucker; Billy Martin, Jose Luis Juarez, Morgan Woods, Ollie Bebbington; Tom Sandercock (capt), Charlie Atwood; Oli Martin, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; Charlie Tummon, Cian Baker; Ben Hancock, George Harris, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Levent Bulut, Charlie Short, Callum Smith.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES v Helston: George Mill; Freddie Ward, Cody Smith, Tom Anderton, Kuda Chisango; Dan Pearce, Corey Sillifant; Tom Stevens, Tom Hargreaves, Simon Burden (capt); Dom Theobald, Ben Greene; Lewis Dennis, Finn Stiles, Lloyd Duke. Replacements: Callum Johns, Jake Crabb, Tom Walton, Mark Knight.
