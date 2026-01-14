Counties Two Cornwall round-up - Saturday, January 10
CAMBORNE Seconds were awarded another walkover in their quest for promotion as bottom side Bodmin conceded their clash.
They remain 13 points clear of second-placed Helston having played twice more.
Helston kept the gap the same following a 36-15 success over Perranporth.
Tomos Townsend got the hosts off the mark with a penalty and also converted four of the five home tries scored by Heydon Dark, Amori Matanatabu 2), Jamie Hoskin and Olly Hallett.
The visitors crossed the line three times via Martin Rainbird and Kai Sale’s brace.
Camborne did take on their Penzance and Newlyn counterparts in a friendly and ran out 57-15 winners.
Falmouth fought back from 29-7 to draw with fourth from bottom Launceston Castles.
Number eight Simon Bailey scored all four of the Eagles’ tries with full-back Ethan Williams adding three conversions and a penalty. For Launceston, points came via hooker Luke Howe, fly-half Dan Pearce and winger Freddie Ward as well a penalty try. Eleven points also came via the boot of inside-centre Morgan Woods.
Bude ground out yet another win, but dropped a bonus-point in the process as they came from behind at Wadebridge Camels Seconds.
The Seasiders headed down the A39 looking for a fourth straight victory but after inside-centre Joe Wilson gave them the lead, No.8 Herbie Stupple and outside-centre Tristan Jago turned it around by the break.
But Bude, who were missing several key players, kept plugging away and were rewarded as skipper Will Hockridge twice went over with Brad Thomas adding both kicks for a 19-14 success.
Liskeard-Looe edged a thriller to move above Falmouth and into fourth.
Mike McCarthy got the winning three-pointer late on after the visitors, who had fought back to level at 8-8 at half-time, led for much of the second 40.
Liskeard’s scores came via No.8 Flynn Elworthy’s brace and Oscar Mortimer with McCarthy slotting two penalties and the conversion.
The Hornets, who fell to successive defeats, saw their points come through Thomas Mee’s two conversions, a penalty and tries from Jared Williams, Matt Bosley and Tobias Blount.
St Austell Seconds widened the gap to second bottom St Just to 14 points as they saw off the Tigers 31-22 at Tregorrick park.
Kaydan Michael gave the Sinners an early lead which was added to by George Tregilgas before two unconverted tries from the visitors made it 10-7 midway through the half.
However, Andrew Wheeler and Michael’s second gave the Saints a seven-point cushion they never relinquished.
Rowan Bird got the home bonus-point three minutes into the half and when Tregilgas converted his own try just before the hour it was game over.
However, St Just did respond with a brace of tries to set up an interesting final 12 minutes, but although they failed to get another, they did at least take a losing bonus point back down west.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.