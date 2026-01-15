TRURO City are delighted to announce the permanent signing of striker Jack Stretton.
The 24-year-old was born in Burton-upon-Trent and cut his formative footballing teeth in the Midlands with Nottingham Forest, then their fierce rivals Derby County.
And during the COVID-19 disrupted 2020/21 season, when most games were played without spectators, Stretton made his senior bow for the Rams in a draw against Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship.
During that same campaign, Stretton joined Stockport County on loan and netted three times in five games.
The following year, Stretton was around the fringes of Derby’s first team, scoring his maiden professional goal in the EFL and after joining Carlisle on loan in 22/23, then moved to Stockport County on a permanent basis.
His game time with the Hatters was limited and he spent time on loan at both Woking and Oldham in the National League. A short spell at Burton Albion ensued last season with Stretton’s most recent club, like City’s other most recent recruit George Cooper, was League of Ireland outfit Drogheda United.
“I’m looking forward to playing for Truro,” Stretton told trurocity.co.uk. “I’ve spoken to the gaffer and he has said what is expected of me and I’m sure I can bring that to the team.
“I’m hoping to bring plenty of goals as I’m direct, put myself about on the pitch and give 100 per cent every time I play.
“I’ve trained with the lads four or five times now and the competition for places is really high. I’m looking forward to competing with the other forwards for a position on the pitch. Hopefully, when I get the chance I can keep my spot.”
He added: “I’ve looked at a few of the team’s recent matches and there have been some good results picked up – a point and three points over Christmas. I feel like the team is in a good place and hopefully, I can come in and help, so we can keep kicking on and climbing up the table.”
Stretton could make his City debut when they host Tamworth on Saturday (3pm).
