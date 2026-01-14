Saturday, January 17 - Football
National League (3pm, unless stated): Brackley Tn v Yeovil Tn, Braintree Tn v Boreham Wood, Eastleigh v Aldershot Tn, Gateshead v Rochdale, Halifax Tn v Boston Utd, Hartlepool Utd v Altrincham (12.30pm), Morecambe v Scunthorpe Utd, Solihull Moors v Carlisle Utd, Sutton Utd v Forest Green, Truro City v Tamworth, Wealdstone v Woking, York City v Southend Utd (5.30pm).
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bashley v Tavistock, Bideford v Didcot Tn, Bishops Cleeve v Westbury Utd, Brixham v Winchester City, Falmouth Tn v Bristol Manor Farm, Frome Tn v Malvern Tn, Larkhall Ath v Exmouth Tn, Melksham Tn v Shaftesbury, Portishead Tn v Swindon Supermarine, Sporting Club Inkberrow v Mousehole.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Brislington v Torpoint Ath, Buckland Ath v Street, Helston Ath v Saltash Utd, Oldland Abbotonians v Newquay, St Blazey v Shepton Mallet.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm): Callington Tn v Falmouth Tn, Elburton Villa v Wadebridge Tn, Launceston v Sticker, Liskeard Ath v Holsworthy, Millbrook v Wendron Utd, St Day v Dobwalls.
Walter C Parson League Cup, Third Round (3pm): Bude Tn v Penzance.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Bodmin Tn v Saltash Utd, Foxhole Stars v Kilkhampton, Looe Tn v Callington Tn, North Petherwin v Sticker, Polperro v St Austell, Saltash Utd v Polperro, St Mawgan v Millbrook.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Hayle v Penryn Ath, Illogan RBL v Mullion, Pendeen Rov v St Day, Perranwell v St Agnes, Redruth Utd v St Ives Tn.
Division One East (2.30pm): Liskeard Ath v Saltash Utd, Newquay v Torpoint Ath, St Breward v Nanpean Rov, St Dominick v St Stephen, St Newlyn East v St Teath, Wadebridge Tn v Boscastle.
Division One West (2.30pm): Camborne SoM v Illogan RBL, Dropship v Hayle, Falmouth Utd v Newlyn Non-Ath, Holman SC v Penzance, Probus v RNAS Culdrose, Wendron Utd v Troon.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Week St Mary, Mevagissey v Calstock, Roche v Lostwithiel, St Dennis v Biscovey, Tregony v St Mawgan.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Goonhavern Ath v Mawnan, Lanner v Pendeen Rov, St Agnes v Frogpool & Cusgarne, St Ives Mariners v Perranwell, St Just v Perranporth.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Boscastle v St Merryn, Indian Queens v Delabole Utd, Launceston v Looe Tn, St Teath v North Petherwin.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Chacewater v Penryn Ath, Dropship v Carharrack, Mawgan v St Keverne, Perranporth v Mullion, RNAS Culdrose v Constantine, Stithians v Holman SC, Troon v Probus.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v Landrake, St Columb Major v St Neot, St Minver v St Blazey.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Lizard Argyle v Ludgvan, Madron v Helston Ath OB, Newlyn Non-Ath v Falmouth Ath, Speak Out Utd v Dropship.
Sunday, January 18 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League (2pm): Saltash Utd v Torquay Utd.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division (2.30pm): St Dennis v RNAS Culdrose.
Division One (2.30pm): Callington Tn v St Agnes, Lanner v Padstow Utd.
Division Two (2pm): Charlestown v Dropship, Launceston v Troon, Porthleven v St Buryan.
Saturday, January 17 - Rugby
National League Two West: Barnstaple v Taunton Titans, Camborne v Hinckley, Chester v Old Redcliffians, Cinderford v Hornets, Loughborough Students v Lymm, Luctonians v Exeter Uni, Redruth v Syston.
Regional One South West: Brixham v Exmouth, Chew Valley v Devonport Services, Matson v Lydney, Royal Wootton Bassett v Launceston, Sidmouth v Marlborough, St Austell v Topsham.
Regional Two South West: North Petherton v Crediton, Ivybridge v Tiverton, Teignmouth v Okehampton, Wadebridge Camels v Weston-super-Mare, Wellington v Cullompton, Winscombe v Penzance-Newlyn.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple v Torquay Ath, Newton Abbot v St Ives, Penryn v Wiveliscombe, Redruth v Plymstock Oaks, Saltash v Kingsbridge, Truro v Paington.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v St Austell, Bude v Liskeard-Looe, Camborne v Perranporth, Launceston v Helston, Newquay Hornets v Falmouth, St Just v Wadebridge Camels.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM v Saltash, Hayle v St Agnes, Lankelly-Fowey v Illogan Park, Roseland v St Ives.
Sunday, January 18 - Rugby
Women’s Championship South West Two: Guildford Gazelles v Launceston, Reading Abbey v Oxford Harlequins.
Women’s NC 1 South West (West): Avonmouth v Yeovil, Crediton v Hornets, Okehampton v Dings Crusaders, Penryn v Winscombe.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Bideford v Topsham Tempest, Bude v Truro, Devonport Services v Cullompton, Exeter Saracens v Helston, Paignton v Newton Abbot.
