Saturday, January 24
National League (3pm, unless stated): Aldershot Tn v Carlisle Utd, Altrincham v Boreham Wood, Boston Utd v Southend Utd, Brackley Tn v Hartlepool Utd, Eastleigh v Halifax Tn, Gateshead v Wealdstone, Morecambe v Solihull Moors, Rochdale v Truro City, Scunthorpe Utd v Forest Green (5.30pm), Tamworth v Sutton Utd, Woking v Yeovil Tn, York City v Braintree Tn.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bishops Cleeve v Malvern Tn, Bristol Manor Farm v Frome Tn, Brixham v Exmouth Tn, Didcot Tn v Melksham Tn, Falmouth Tn v Bideford, Hartpury v Larkhall Ath, Sporting Club Inkberrow v Portishead Tn, Tavistock v Mousehole, Westbury Utd v Bashley, Willand Rov v Shaftesbury, Winchester City v Swindon Supermarine.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Barnstaple Tn v Saltash Utd, Bradford Tn v Street, Clevedon Tn v Shepton Mallet, Helston Ath v Paulton Rov, Ivybridge Tn v Wellington, Newquay v Oldland Abbotonians, St Blazey v Sidmouth Tn, Torpoint Ath v Bridgwater Utd.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm): Bude Tn v Falmouth Tn, Elburton Villa v Truro City, Holsworthy v Sticker, Liskeard Ath v Launceston, Millbrook v St Day, Penzance v Dobwalls, Wadebridge Tn v Callington Tn.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Callington Tn v Altarnun, Foxhole Stars v Polperro, Looe Tn v Bodmin Tn, North Petherwin v Torpoint Ath, Saltash Utd v Kilkhampton, St Mawgan v Gunnislake.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Pendeen Rov v Perranwell, Penryn Ath v Mullion, Porthleven v Redruth Utd, St Day v Hayle, St Just v Illogan RBL.
Division One East (2.30pm): Dobwalls v Liskeard Ath, Launceston v St Newlyn East, Lifton v St Stephen, Nanpean Rov v Newquay, Saltash Utd v St Teath (3pm), St Breward v Torpoint Ath, St Dominick v Pensilva.
Division One West (2.30pm): Camborne SoM v Porthleven, Dropship v Newlyn Non-Ath, Falmouth Utd v Troon, Holman SC v Probus, Mawnan v West Cornwall, RNAS Culdrose v Illogan RBL.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Biscovey v Gorran, Lanreath v St Dennis, Lostwithiel v St Mawgan, Mevagissey v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, Tregony v Bude Tn, Week St Mary v Calstock.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Frogpool & Cusgarne v St Just, Goonhavern Ath v Falmouth DC, Lizard Argyle v Perranwell, Perranporth v Pendeen Rov, St Ives Mariners v Lanner.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Kilkhampton v Looe Tn, Launceston v Delabole Utd, Padstow Utd v Newquay.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Dropship v St Keverne, Mullion v Holman SC, Probus v Constantine, RNAS Culdrose v Penryn Ath, Stithians v Carharrack, Troon v Mawgan.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v Lostwithiel, St Columb Major v Lifton, St Minver v North Hill, St Neot v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Falmouth Ath v Madron, Newlyn Non-Ath v Goonhavern Ath, St Day v Lizard Argyle, Wendron Utd v Tremough.
Sunday, January 25
SW Regional Women’s League (2pm): Bishops Lydeard v AEK Boco, Forest Green Rov v Pucklechurch Sports, Frampton Rgrs v Gloucester City, Sherborne Tn v Poole Tn, Torquay Utd v Saltash Utd.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm, unless stated): Redruth Utd v Newquay, RNAS Culdrose v Kilkhampton (2.30pm), Sticker v Saltash Borough.
Premier Division Cup (2pm): St Dennis v Bodmin.
Division One (2pm, unless stated): FXSU v Wendron Utd, Lanner v Redruth Utd (2.30pm), Padstow Utd v St Agnes.
Division One Cup (2pm): Wadebridge Tn v Callington Tn.
Division Two (2pm): Falmouth v Dropship, Porthleven v Charlestown, St Buryan v Launceston, Troon v Biscovey.
Rugby Fixtures - Saturday, January 24
Championship: Bedford Blues v Coventry, Cambridge v Doncaster, Cornish Pirates v Ampthill, Richmond v Caldy, Worcester v Hartpury.
National League Two West: Exeter Uni v Chester, Hinckley v Barnstaple, Hornets v Luctonians, Lymm v Camborne, Old Redcliffians v Redruth, Syston v Loughborough Students, Taunton Titans v Cinderford.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple v Newton Abbot, Kingsbridge v St Ives, Paignton v Penryn, Plymstock Oaks v Truro, Torquay Ath v Redruth, Wiveliscombe v Saltash.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v St Just, Camborne v Launceston, Falmouth v Bude, Helston v Newquay Hornets, Liskeard-Looe v Wadebridge Camels, St Austell v Perranporth.
Counties Three Cornwall: Illogan Park v Roseland, Saltash v Lankelly-Fowey, St Agnes v Camborne SoM, St Ives v Hayle.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Launceston v Cheltenham Tigers.
Sunday, January 25
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Cullompton v Paignton, Helston v Devonport Services, Newton Abbot v Bude, Topsham Tempest v Exeter Saracens, Truro v Bideford.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West): Saltash v Falmouth.
