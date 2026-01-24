Saturday, January 24 - Football
National League: Aldershot Tn v Carlisle Utd - Post, Altrincham 3 Boreham Wood 1, Boston Utd 3 Southend Utd 3, Brackley Tn 0 Hartlepool Utd 0, Eastleigh 2 Halifax Tn 3, Gateshead v Wealdstone - Post, Morecambe 0 Solihull Moors 2, Rochdale 2 Truro City 0, Scunthorpe Utd 3 Forest Green 2, Tamworth 0 Sutton Utd 1, Woking v Yeovil Tn - Post, York City 5 Braintree Tn 0.
Southern League, Division One South: Bishops Cleeve 1 Malvern Tn 3, Bristol Manor Farm 2 Frome Tn 3, Brixham v Exmouth Tn - Post, Didcot Tn 2 Melksham Tn 0, Falmouth Tn v Bideford - Post, Hartpury 5 Larkhall Ath 0, SC Inkberrow 1 Portishead Tn 0, Tavistock v Mousehole - Post, Westbury Utd 2 Bashley 1, Willand Rov v Shaftesbury - Post, Winchester City 2 Swindon Supermarine 2.
Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Tn v Saltash Utd - Post, Bradford Tn v Street - Post, Clevedon Tn 2 Shepton Mallet 2, Helston Ath 2 Paulton Rov 1, Ivybridge Tn v Wellington - Post, Newquay v Oldland Abbotonians - Post, St Blazey v Sidmouth Tn - Post, Torpoint Ath v Bridgwater Utd - Post.
South West Peninsula League, Premier West: Bude Tn v Falmouth Tn, Elburton Villa v Truro City, Holsworthy v Sticker, Liskeard Ath v Launceston, Millbrook v St Day, Penzance v Dobwalls, Wadebridge Tn v Callington Tn; All games postponed.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Callington Tn v Altarnun, Foxhole Stars v Polperro, Looe Tn v Bodmin Tn, North Petherwin v Torpoint Ath, Saltash Utd v Kilkhampton, St Mawgan v Gunnislake; All games post.
Premier Division West: Pendeen Rov 5 Perranwell 1, Penryn Ath v Mullion - Post, Porthleven v Redruth Utd - Post, St Day v Hayle - Post, St Just v Illogan RBL - Post.
Division One East: Dobwalls v Liskeard Ath - Post, Launceston v St Newlyn East - Post, Lifton v St Stephen - Post, Nanpean Rov v Newquay - Post, Saltash Utd 1 St Teath 2, St Breward v Torpoint Ath - Post, St Dominick v Pensilva - Post.
Division One West: Camborne SoM 5 Porthleven 4, Dropship 3 Newlyn Non-Ath 1, Falmouth Utd 5 Troon 6, Holman SC v Probus - Post, Mawnan v West Cornwall - Post, RNAS Culdrose v Illogan RBL - Post.
Division Two East: Biscovey v Gorran, Lanreath v St Dennis, Lostwithiel v St Mawgan, Mevagissey v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, Tregony v Bude Tn, Week St Mary v Calstock; All games postponed.
Division Two West: Frogpool & Cusgarne v St Just - Post, Goonhavern Ath v Falmouth DC - Post, Lizard Argyle v Perranwell - Post, Perranporth 4 Pendeen Rov 0, St Ives Mariners v Lanner - Post.
Division Three East: Kilkhampton v Looe Tn - Post, Launceston 4 Delabole Utd 1, Padstow Utd v Newquay - Post.
Division Three West: Dropship v St Keverne - Post, Mullion 4 Holman SC 3, Probus v Constantine - Post, RNAS Culdrose v Penryn Ath - Post, Stithians v Carharrack - Post, Troon v Mawgan - Post.
Division Four East: Bodmin Dragons v Lostwithiel, St Columb Major v Lifton, St Minver v North Hill, St Neot v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd; All games post.
Division Four West: Falmouth Ath v Madron, Newlyn Non-Ath v Goonhavern Ath, St Day v Lizard Argyle, Wendron Utd v Tremough; All games post.
Sunday, January 25 - Football
South West Regional Women’s League: Frampton Rgrs 0 Gloucester City 7, Torquay Utd 10 Saltash Utd 1.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division: Redruth Utd v Newquay - Post, RNAS Culdrose v Kilkhampton - Post, Sticker 11 Saltash Borough 1.
Premier Division Cup: St Dennis v Bodmin - Post.
Division One: FXSU 15 Wendron Utd 1, Lanner v Redruth Utd - Post, Padstow Utd v St Agnes - Post.
Division Two: Falmouth v Dropship - Post, Porthleven v Charlestown - Post, St Buryan v Launceston - Abandoned, Troon v Biscovey - Post.
Saturday, January 24 - Rugby
Championship: Cambridge 12 Doncaster 12, Bedford Blues 38 Coventry 31, Cornish Pirates 45 Ampthill 24, Richmond 31 Caldy 12, Worcester 28 Hartpury 34.
National League Two West: Exeter Uni 41 Chester 12, Hinckley 41 Barnstaple 31, Hornets 12 Luctonians 14, Lymm 24 Camborne 34, Old Redcliffians 31 Redruth 24, Syston 22 Loughborough Students 15, Taunton Titans 16 Cinderford 14.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge v St Ives - Post, Paignton v Penryn - Post, Plymstock Oaks 10 Truro 23, Torquay v Redruth - Post, Wiveliscombe v Saltash - Post.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v St Just - Post, Camborne v Launceston - Post, Falmouth 10 Bude 27, Helston 26 Newquay Hornets 0, Liskeard-Looe v Wadebridge Camels - Post, St Austell v Perranporth - Post.
Counties Three Cornwall: Illogan Park 15 Roseland 7, Saltash v Lankelly-Fowey - Post, St Agnes v Camborne SoM - Post, St Ives 31 Hayle 7.
Counties Three Cornwall League Cup: Penzance-Newlyn v Veor - H/W, Redruth Albany 33 Falmouth 17, Truro v Penryn - Post.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Launceston v Cheltenham Tigers - Post.
Sunday, January 25 - Rugby
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Helston v Devonport Services - Post, Newton Abbot v Bude - Post, Truro 36 Bideford 0.
Women’s NC Three South West (West): Saltash v Falmouth - Post.
