The draw for the Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup semi-finals have been made with title favourites Mousehole drawn against two-league lower Camelford.
The Seagulls – mid-table in Southern League Division One South – will face a Camels side that produced one of the results of the competition so far in the last eight when they knocked out a Newquay side that had defeated holders Falmouth Town.
Camelford are in contention for a top-four finish in South West Peninsula League Premier West, but will likely need to be at their best and Mousehole have an off night to reach a first final since 2015.
Mousehole – runners-up in 2018 – have never won the Senior Cup either and could set up a mouthwatering West Cornwall derby with Premier West high-flyers Penzance.
However, the Magpies have a tough task as they face Saltash United who are still in the play-off picture in the Western League Premier Division.
Both teams have won the competition 10 times – the Ashes last doing so in 2018, while the Magpies haven’t done so since 1981.
The ties will be played at neutral venues on the first Tuesday and Wednesday in March.
The final eight standing in the Cornwall Intermediate Cup have also found out their quarter-final opponents.
The competition is for sides in St Piran League Premier Division East and West and the corresponding Division Ones with six from the east of the county.
Division One side St Teath welcome one-league higher St Blazey Reserves, while another battle from the east sees Kilkhampton make the relatively short trip to North Petherwin.
St Teath’s league rivals and neighbours Boscastle are enjoying another good season and have home advantage when they host Premier West outfit Illogan RBL, while Premier Division East title-hopefuls Torpoint Athletic Reserves host West Cornwall outfit Pendeen Rovers.
All matches are set for Saturday, February 14 with a 2pm kick-off.
