NEARLY 650 runners took part in the first race of the 2026 Cornwall Grand Prix Race Series on Sunday, January 18 – The Trevithick 12K – with Truro Running Club’s Steve Reynolds securing victory.
He won by 29 seconds from Hayle Runners’ Sam Farmer who crossed in 39:55, while Tavistock AC’s Joe Beaton was fast for his 40:32 to take third out of 646 competitors.
Mile High’s Sarah Hoskin secured the ladies crown in 44:56 and was 18th overall, with Ruby Orchard (Cornwall AC) and Rose Harvie (Newquay Road Runners) were second and third respectively in times of 47:44 and 50:33.
On the team front, Hayle took victory in both the men’s and ladies races.
Newquay Road Runners and Truro Running Club were second and third in the ladies with the men’s seeing Truro pip St Austell Running Club to second.
The top three in each age group were as follows: Female Under 35: 1 Rose Harvie (Newquay Road Runners) – 50:33; 2 Caitlin Jade Wherry (unattached) – 51:58; 3 Tear Rogers (Hayle Runners) – 52:45; F35-39: 1 Katie Robinson (Falmouth RC) – 54:09; 2 Ruth Glover (Tri Logic Cornwall) – 57:30; 3 Michaela Barron (Launceston RR) – 58:37; F40-44: 1 Sarah Hoskin (Mile High) – 44:56; 2 Ruby Orchard (Cornwall AC) – 47:44; 3 Clare Dale (St Austell RC) – 52:23; F45-49: 1 Joanne Robinson (Looe Pioneers RC) – 52:18; 2 Louise Gentry (Torbay Tri Club) – 53:43; 3 Kirsty Medlock (Hayle Runners) – 54:01; F50-54: 1 Charlotte Bennett (Hayle Runners) – 53:19; 2 Beth Popperwell (Mile High) – 54:34; 3 Julia Pearce (Cornwall AC) – 56:59; F55-59: 1 Zelah Morrell (Cornwall AC) – 53:34; 2 Debbie Harrison-Webb (Hayle Runners) – 54:48; 3 Gail Aspden (unattached) – 55:45; F60-64: 1 Revis Crowle (East Cornwall Harriers) – 59:24; 2 Nicola Froud (unattached) – 1:01:34; 3 Eileen Hawken (unattached) – 1:02:47; F65-69: 1 Helen Collett (Hart Road Runners) – 1:10:17; 2 Angela Brinicombe (Launceston RR) – 1:11:16; 3 Margaret Clark (Hayle Runners) – 1:12:41; F70-74: 1 Andrea Simmons (Hayle Runners) – 57:39; 2 Diane Warren (Hayle Runners) – 1:03:18; 3 Sandy Jamieson (Carn Runners) – 1:19:55; F75-79: 1 Jenny Mills (Launceston RR) – 1:00:51; 2 Jacqueline Jenkin (Cornwall AC) – 1:27:00; 3 Janet Wills (St Austell RC) – 1:36:22.
MALE: Under 35: 1 Sam Farmer (Hayle Runners) – 39:55; 2 Joe Beaton (Tavistock AC) – 40:32; 3 Ben Hicks (unattached) – 42:40; M35-39: 1 Steve Reynolds (Truro RC) – 39:26; 2 David Crawford (Pure Endurance Triathletes) – 42:02; 3 Jordan Morant (Hayle Runners) – 42:54; M40-44: 1 Mark Deacon (Looe Pioneers RC) – 44:38; 2 Paul Wormington (Hayle Runners) – 46:30; 3 James Davies (Truro RC) – 46:31; M45- 49: 1 Neil Hayhurst (Hayle Runners) – 42:46; 2 Dan Alsop (St Austell RC) – 43:40; 3 Alex Marples (Truro RC) – 44:31; M50-54: 1 Colin Snook (Cornwall AC) – 43:30; 2 Clive Ramsden (Newquay RR) – 44:44; 3 Andrew Harverson (Truro RC) – 46:25; M55-59: 1 Tony Wright (Cornwall AC) – 44:34; 2 Ian Curnow (Hayle Runners) – 49:22; 3 Craig Knuckey (Cornwall AC) – 49:50; M60-64: 1 Steven Wherry (Hayle Runners) – 47:42; 2 Robin Watson (Falmouth RC) – 52:15; 3 Kevin Marshall (Launceston RR) – 52:55; M65-69: 1 Jon Eldon (Hayle Runners) – 49:07; 2 Andrew Cassidy (Cornwall AC) – 54:41; 3 Simon Webber (East Cornwall Harriers) – 59:24; M70-74: 1 Martin Hynes (Launceston RR) – 1:01:22; 2 Philip Hall (Falmouth RC) – 1:03:29; 3 Richard Morton (Tamar Trotters) – 1:05:07; M75-79: 1 Tommy Polglase (Carn Runners) – 1:04:55; 2 Chunky Penhaul (Hayle Runners) – 1:09:32; 3 Ray Frith (Newquay Road Runners) – 1:14:52; M80-Plus: 1 Stewart Townend (Hayle Runners) – 1:19:21; 2 Paul Wright (Looe Pioneers RC) – 1:19:06; 3 Richard Jenkin (Cornwall AC) – 1:22:00.
The second event of the series is the Newquay 10K on Sunday, February 1.
