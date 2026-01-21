REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
Wadebridge Camels 22 Weston-super-Mare 39
WADEBRIDGE were unable to stop runaway league leaders Weston-super-Mare on Saturday despite a decent start at the Molesworth Field.
The Camels took a fourth minute lead when flanker Will Symons broke through to score, however scrum-half Harvey Orchard somehow hit the post from close-range.
The visitors, who had won all 14 games so far this term, replied inside four minutes through winger Hayden Main who later went on to break the club’s try-scoring record held since 1989.
Symons crossed for his second on 19 minutes, but again they failed to hold their advantage for long as Ryan Watterson crossed just past the halfway point of the half for 12-12.
Scrum-half Jack Press added the third try just before the half-hour after an Orchard penalty briefly put the Camels ahead, and the Seasiders extended their lead to 27-15 at the break as Main’s second was added to by a Archie Tilsley penalty.
Wadebridge needed the first try of the second half to have any chance, but when hooker Gary Carpenter went over on 50 minutes and Tilsley added the extras, Weston were in the box seat.
The home side’s pack, led by former Plymouth Albion No.8 Herbie Stupple, earned a penalty try to reduce the lead to 12 with just over 15 minutes to play, but any hope of a losing bonus-point when up in smoke in added time as winger Keanu Ballard scored the visitors’ sixth try.
For Wadebridge, who dropped to fifth below Crediton, they sit five points behind second-placed Tiverton, albeit having played twice more.
The Camels have this weekend off before hosting Teignmouth next Saturday (2.30pm).
WADEBRIDGE CAMELS: Ollie Aggiss; Jacob Gratrix, William Pengelly, Owen Howell, Dom Hawkey; Danny Thomas (capt), Harvey Orchard; Richard Treleaven, Callum Bate, Kyle Gratrix; Dan Kent Josh Slater; Robert Thomas, Will Symons, Herbie Stupple. Replacements: Finley Simpson, Shawn Hartley, Ben Johnson.
Tries: Symons (2), penalty try; Convs: Orchard; Pens: Orchard.
Camels’ man-of-the-match: Will Symons.
