THE Cornish Pirates are set to host a Harlequins XV in a friendly fixture at The Mennaye on Saturday, March 7 (2:30pm).
It’s the first-ever meeting between the two sides in Penzance and their first match against each other since 2006.
The friendly comes during a break in the Championship Rugby and Gallagher Premiership seasons, promising high-quality, fast-paced action for fans.
A sell-out crowd is expected as the Pirates look to show their home strength against one of English club rugby’s biggest names.
Tickets are on sale now, with season ticket holders able to reserve their usual spots for just £10 until 5pm on Monday, January 26. Fans are urged to book early for this must-see Cornwall rugby event.
