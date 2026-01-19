Cornwall County Short Mat Bowls Association latest
OVER the third weekend in January, 34 pairs – 18 on Saturday and 16 on Sunday – competed for the eight places in the county finals of the County Four Wood Pairs at Carnmoggas Indoor Bowling Club.
On both days the pairs were drawn into four groups with the winners qualifying for the finals and the top two in each age group were as follows:
SATURDAY: Group One: Winners – Graham Luke and Tony Jago (Withiel) – 6 points +19 shots; Runners-up – Zoe Barnard-Rowland and Lee Rowland (Camelford and District) – 4 +7; Group Two: Winners – Rosemary Young and Keith Matthews (Blisland) – 4 +4; Runners-up – Chris Mortimore and Alan Holden (Saltash Kernow) – 4 +1; Group Three: Winners – Steve Williamson and Martin Baker (Luxulyan) – 4 +19; Runners-up – Brenda Sleep (Dobwalls) and John Worth (Withiel) – 4 +15; Group Four: Winners – Ian Crossett and Richard Kerr (Saltash Kernow) – 6 +25; Runners-up – Eileen Williams and Mark Williams (Camelford and District) – 4 +13.
SUNDAY: Group One: Winners – Oskar Bryan (Camelford and District) and Peter Hore (Holmans) – 6 +35; Runners-up – Paul Symons and Percy Tripp (Helston) – 4 +20; Group Two: Winners – Elise Daniell (Holmans) and Nigel Nicholls (Penlee) – 6 +32; Runners-up – Nick Trewin and Keith Nicholls (Kensey Vale) – 4 +5; Group Three: Winners – David Topliffe and John Moger (Boscastle) – 6 +18; Runners-up – Caroline Trubshaw and Alan Trubshaw (Duloe) – 2 -1; Group Four: Winners – Paula D’Agostino and Ron D’Agostino (Kensey Vale) – 6 +16; Runners-up – Neil Stemp and Martin Featherstone (Liskeard) – 4 +-10.
The qualifiers will return to Carnmoggas on Saturday, March 28, for the finals.
This coming weekend will see 63 bowlers take part in the County Four Wood Singles at Carnmoggas with 32 drawn on Saturday and 31 drawn on Sunday.
Four qualifiers from each day will go forward to the County Finals in March.
