TRURO pulled off a superb victory over high-flying Paignton on Saturday to close to within six points of third-placed Kingsbridge.
The city outfit led inside five minutes through hooker Luis Powell from a driving maul which was added to by Liam Wilson, and a similar move ended with skipper Dan Head doing likewise for 12-0.
The Cherry and Whites pulled one back via Joe Massey, but Sam Blake’s unconverted try ensured they had a 10-point lead from a half which saw the Devonians suffer a red card and two home players get sent to the sin-bin.
Paignton scored tries either side of Harri Metcalfe’s first of the season and when Dewald Stoop went over, the visitors led 26-22.
However, Truro are tough to beat at St Clement’s Hill and won it late on when Head powered over with Metcalfe adding the extras.
Redruth Seconds’ home clash with Plymstock Oaks was played at Redruth Albany’s ground at short notice, but they still ran out 33-24 winners to stay fifth.
The hosts took a 19th minute through Nat Dart before the Oaks went in front via Will Scantlesbury and player/coach Lewis Paterson.
However, Luke Johnson converted his own try to ensure the sides went into half-time level at 12-12.
Both teams continued to exchange tries with the hosts going over through Bailey Williams, Oliver Darby and Dart again with Johnson converting four of the five tries.
The visitors were in a good position with six minutes remaining at 26-24 down to secure victory, however after being wrongly told they were four behind instead of two, they went for the corner from a penalty, only to lose the line-out.
However, Plymstock’s two points ensured that they moved seven points clear of second bottom Saltash who saw their home clash with Kingsbridge postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. Bottom side Penryn’s game with leaders Wiveliscombe also fell foul of the weather.
St Ives are enjoying a fine season and secured two points on their travels after narrowly losing a thriller at mid-table Newton Abbot.
The Hakes made the long trip up from West Cornwall in buoyant mood, but despite tries from Joshua Novell, Liam Wootton, Bayley Rogers, William McRitchie, Ellis Marsden and Chris Warren, plus conversions from Matthew Turton and Nick Prout, the All Whites pipped them at the end.
The result was enough to keep St Ives fourth ahead of Saturday’s trip to third-placed Kingsbridge.
Elsewhere this Saturday, Penryn have a tough task at Paignton, while Saltash will look to produce the shock of the season at Wiveliscombe.
Redruth go to the English Riviera to tackle Torquay Athletic who drew at Barnstaple Seconds at the weekend, while Truro also cross the border as they visit Plymstock.
Counties One Western West fixtures for Saturday, January 24
Barnstaple Seconds v Newton Abbot, Kingsbridge v St Ives, Paignton v Penryn, Plymstock Oaks v Truro (2.30pm), Torquay Athletic v Redruth Seconds (2pm), Wiveliscombe v Saltash (2.15pm).
Please note kick-off times are subject to change.
