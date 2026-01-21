TRURO City boss John Askey could not hide his frustration after his side dropped two points in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Brackley Town in the National League, despite a stirring second-half comeback.
The Tinners looked out of the contest early in the second half at The Truro City Stadium as goals from Matt Lowe and Ben Wodskou put the visitors firmly in control.
However, City produced a remarkable 13-minute spell that turned the game on its head. Dominic Johnson-Fisher pulled one back before Tom Harrison levelled. Luke Jephcott then completed the turnaround with a composed finish to make it 3-2 and spark hopes of a vital win.
Those hopes were short-lived, however, as substitute Morgan Roberts struck almost immediately to restore parity for Brackley, completing the scoring in a breathless encounter.
“It’s two points dropped when you’re 3-2 up,” said Askey at the final whistle. “I’m disappointed in the goals that we gave away, but the way we came back from 2-0 down shows a lot of character.”
Askey admitted he was encouraged by much of what he saw, but lamented costly mistakes.
“It was encouraging the way that we played and encouraging that we scored three goals,” he said. “But the mistakes we made for their goals have cost us tonight.”
He pointed to errors in possession and defensive lapses as key issues but insists progress is being made. “You can see that we’re much improved from the start of the season – and if we keep improving, then it will give us a great chance.”
The draw extended Truro’s unbeaten run to four games and lifted them to third-from-bottom, though they remain four points adrift of safety. City are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Rochdale (3pm).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.