WITH 16 games remaining, Torpoint Athletic will hope that the weather will start being kinder as they look to secure the Western League Premier Division title.
The Point have played just four times in eight weeks since November 22, but are still in pole position despite seeing their clash at Sidmouth Town postponed last weekend.
Leaders Clevedon Town moved four points clear of the Cornishmen following an 11-0 thrashing of bottom side AFC St Austell, but with Torpoint having three games in-hand, they are in the driving seat.
That said, with Clevedon still to play twice, the first of which is in South East Cornwall on January 31, they could do with getting some games on, starting with tomorrow’s long trip to Brislington.
Torpoint head to Bristol to face a home side that sit third from bottom with just five wins from 23 starts, but in no immediate danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.
While Torpoint look a good bet to be in the play-offs at the very least, neighbours Saltash United and Newquay will hope to join them.
The Ashes had last Saturday off but have struggled in the league in recent weeks, having lost their last two following four successive draws before that.
However, they are still in a decent position and head to West Cornwall to tackle mid-table Helston Athletic who were knocked out of the Les Phillips Cup in midweek by visiting Ivybridge Town.
The Blues are 11 points off Buckland Athletic who occupy fifth and the final play-off spot, so will need to put together a fine run to have any chance.
Newquay secured three straight wins either side of Christmas, but had a poor few days last week.
After being shocked in extra-time at SWPL Premier West side Camelford in their Cornwall Senior Cup quarter-final, they were then thrashed 5-0 at Bradford Town last Saturday.
It leaves the Peppermints five adrift of Buckland and with three games in-hand with Barnstaple Town, Saltash and Bridgwater United sitting in-between.
Newquay go to second bottom Oldland Abbotonians who could have a much-changed squad following the recent appointment of former Bristol Manor Farm and Bridgwater United boss Lee Lashenko.
Oldland have just eight points so far, but with Lashenko coming in they will hope to start clawing back the 10-point gap to Brislington who have played four more times.
St Blazey sacked boss Mark Carter earlier this week with the Green and Blacks 13th in the table.
Former Launceston and Buckland Athletic boss Dan Hart has been strongly linked with the role, but it is reserve team boss Martyn Ratcliffe that is in charge for their clash with fellow lower mid-table side Shepton Mallet.
The Mallet arrive at Blaise Park in 15th, six behind Blazey having played twice less.
Bottom side AFC St Austell are without a game this Saturday.
Fixtures (3pm): Brislington v Torpoint Athletic, Buckland Athletic v Street, Helston Athletic v Saltash United, Oldland Abbotonians v Newquay, St Blazey v Shepton Mallet.
