SACKED manager Mark Carter has hit out at Western League Premier Division outfit St Blazey for the way they have handled his dismissal – and for holding talks with a potential replacement, believed to be Dan Hart, while he was still in the job.
Carter said on Facebook: “I am devastated and shocked by the club’s decision to relieve me of my role as first team manager, particularly by the manner in which it was handled.
“After being offered the opportunity to resign, which I refused, I was subsequently dismissed. I am deeply disappointed that the club engaged in discussions with another manager while I continued in my role, unaware that my position was under threat.”
Carter added: “I would, however, like to thank the club for giving an unknown and inexperienced manager the opportunity to lead such a great club. St Blazey will always be my home club and hold a special place in my heart.
“When I took over last January, the team was in the bottom two and tipped for relegation. We survived by the narrowest of margins and, this season, despite significant injuries, remain on course for a potential top 10 finish, exceeding the targets set and marking the club’s highest league position to date.
“I leave with my head held high, proud of what has been achieved in just over a year, having given this project my full commitment throughout.”
Former Launceston and Buckland Athletic manager Hart has emerged as hot favourite to succeed Carter next week.
Hart, who was linked with the AFC St Austell hotseat last summer, is understood to have held initial talks with Blazey last weekend.
He has good contacts within local football circles and had a relatively successful three seasons in charge of Western League club Buckland before being sacked last May.
At the time Buckland, in a club statement, said: “Arriving as a young, aspiring and passionate manager in May 2022, Hart has embedded himself deep into all aspects of the club and displayed many qualities that the board, committee and wider club support have been extremely complimentary of during his tenure.
“However, despite commendably leading the side to a play-off semi-final position this season, on the field results have fallen short of ambitions, and so the decision for a change in direction has been made.”
In a statement released last night, St Blazey confirmed: “The club has taken the difficult decision to part company with first team manager Mark Carter.
“We would like to thank Mark for his hard work, commitment and leadership which played a key role in securing our Western League survival last season. Mark leaves us in a respectable 13th position.”
Football chairman Darren Kirwan said: “Mark took over the first team at a very challenging time and gave everything from day one. His passion, work ethic and commitment to the club never wavered and his role in keeping the team in the Western League should not be underestimated.
“With the Reserves having no game this weekend, Martyn Ratcliffe will take interim charge of the 1st XI squad for the visit of Shepton Mallet. A new manager will be announced in due course.”
Carter said he received a phone call on the morning to tell him he was being ‘relieved of his duties’ with immediate effect.
