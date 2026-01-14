St Piran League east divisions round-up – Saturday, January 10
BODMIN Town secured a useful point in their quest to avoid the drop in Premier Division East on Saturday as they drew 2-2 at top three hopefuls Polperro.
Bodmin have endured a tough season since taking voluntary relegation from the South West Peninsula League Premier West over the summer, but picked up a sixth point of the season at Killigarth.
Joey Orchard was Town’s hero, netting in the 10th and 53rd minutes to cancel out goals from Tim Ryan and Sonny Casson as they moved to within five points of third bottom Callington Town Reserves, albeit having played five games more.
With just nine games remaining, it is going to be a tough ask for the Priory Park outfit to avoid relegation.
As for Polperro, they moved up to fourth ahead of St Blazey Reserves who had the day off.
Callington secured a fifth draw of the season as they fought back from 3-1 down to draw with mid-table North Petherwin.
The fixture was moved on to the 3G at Callington Community College and the two teams served up a cracker with Jack Japes opening the scoring for the visitors after 20 minutes.
Blake Tancock levelled the game up seven minutes later before Kieran Gerry restored the Badgers’ lead five minutes before half-time.
Within two minutes of the restart it was 3-1 through Alfie Rowland, however regular first-teamers Fin Harrison (73) and Calum Courts (86) gave Cally a share of the spoils.
At the other end of the table, the top two of leaders Saltash United Reserves and their Torpoint Athletic counterparts, who are separated by just two points with both having 13 games remaining, had the day off.
The Ashes visit Bodmin on Saturday while the Point welcome Pensilva in the Cornwall Intermediate Cup.
Looe Town and Gunnislake had a bye week, while Millbrook Reserves advanced in the Tracy Banfield Cup, reaching the third-round after seeing off Illogan Park 3-1 at Jenkins Park.
Josh Payn netted twice for the Brook with Jamie Geraghty also on target.
Bottom side St Dominick’s tough season continued in Division One East as they were thrashed 8-0 by a St Teath side who look a good bet for a top-four finish, while a new-look Liskeard Athletic Reserves outfit were also well beaten, 5-1 by second from last Launceston Reserves.
The Clarets eased into a 3-0 lead at the break, and although half-time sub Curtis Manning pulled one back for the Blues, the Clarets moved to within a point of their hosts.
Division Two East sides were in either league or cup action.
Bottom side Calstock looked a good bet to earn a first point of the season at Gorran with the score at 2-2 at half-time. However, the village outfit pulled clear after the break to win 8-3 as the Bees, who netted via Claye Stapleton, Liam Wheeler and James Elliott, fell to an 11th straight defeat.
Mid-table Lanreath secured a 3-1 success over visiting Week St Mary, while Lostwithiel made the long trip to Lizard Argyle in the Cornwall Intermediate Cup.
However, it was the West Cornwall hosts that ran out 3-0 winners after netting twice inside 20 minutes.
No Cornish Times sides were in action in Division Three East with just three games going ahead, although there was a packed schedule in the bottom tier.
With leaders Landrake having the afternoon off, second-placed St Columb Major closed the gap to two points with three games in-hand and sit six points ahead of St Dennis Reserves who eased past 10-man Bodmin Dragons 4-0.
At the other end, bottom side North Hill remain on minus three points following a 9-0 thrashing at St Neot who saw Arran Graham notch a hat-trick before half-time.
They led 6-0 at the break with Josh Howell, James Armstrong and Myles Bateman also on target, before Samuel Ralph, Bateman and Graham rounded off the scoring.
