CAMBORNE maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the table last weekend when thrashing Loughborough Students, and the Cherry Whites will look for further home comforts tomorrow afternoon when they host fifth-placed Hinckley at the Recreation Ground (2pm).
The Cornish side, who recently appointed former Exeter Chiefs skills coach Ricky Pellow as their new sporting director, make two changes to the starting XV.
Up front, Ben Woodmansey returns to the squad after several weeks out with fellow prop Jack Andrew and Ben Priddey completing the front row as Jon Drew isn’t involved at all.
The locks and back-row are unchanged from last weekend as Jago Sheppard gets another start at No.8 following a man-of-the-match performance.
CJ Boyce and Rory O’Kane are once again the half-backs, while the only change to the backline is that of George Edson who has recovered from a knock suffered against title rivals Luctonians.
With defence coach Josh Matavesi serving the final match of his three-game league ban following his red card against Luctonians and centre George Wacokecoke not involved, Edson partners the in-form Will Hennessy in the midfield and takes the 13 shirt.
Free-scoring winger Alex Ducker is missing having been on the bench last Saturday with Finn Love taking his spot on the bench.
CAMBORNE v Hinckley: Kyle Moyle; Robin Wedlake, George Edson, Will Hennessy, Harry Larkins; Rory O’Kane, CJ Boyce; Jack Andrew, Ben Priddey, Ben Woodmansey; AJ Hussell, Adam Hughes; Sam Matavesi (capt), Jordan Nicholls, Jago Sheppard. Replacements: Kye Beasley, Sam Rodman, Shaun Buzza, Finn Love, Will Tanswell.
