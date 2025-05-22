SALTASH United are looking for a new boss for the 2025/26 Western League Premier Division campaign having parted ways with Macca Brown.
The former Millbrook boss bolstered his squad over the summer with some impressive signings including Helston Athletic duo Rikki Shepherd and Tom Payne, although Shepherd, brought in to score plenty of goals having led the Blues to promotion, was injured for much of it.
A mixed campaign, not helped by a difficult home record and tough schedule in the early months, meant they never really going as they would like, and eventually had to settle for 16th.
However, Brown is well thought of in local football circles and is unlikely to be short of offers in the coming weeks.
A club statement read: “Saltash United can confirm that, by mutual agreement, Macca Brown will step down from his role as First Team Manager.
“Appointed in the summer of 2023, Macca oversaw a period of significant transition, assembling a brand-new squad with only one player retained from the previous campaign. In his first season, he guided the side to a 13th-place finish in the Western League Premier Division, with Saltash also receiving the division’s Most Sporting Team award — reflecting the values shown throughout that year.
“As the club prepares for the 2025/26 season and beyond, it remains focused on ensuring that progress on the pitch aligns more closely with important developments off it—including ongoing structural changes, facilities, and commercial activity—as Saltash United builds towards long-term sustainability and continued growth.
“The club thanks Macca for his contribution over the past two seasons and wishes him well for the future.”
More to follow as we get it.