SALTASH United have acted swiftly to the departure of boss Macca Brown by promoting Lee Britchford to the top job at Kimberley Stadium.
Brown departed the Ashes by ‘mutual consent’ on Thursday after two seasons following recent talks with the hierarchy, but it is Britchford who will now have the final say.
He is joined in the dugout by former Wendron United Reserves boss Adam Peters.
A club statement read: “Saltash United is pleased to confirm the appointment of Lee Britchford as first team manager.
“Lee has served as assistant manager for the past two seasons, making this a natural progression.
“A UEFA A Licence coach, Lee brings over a decade of experience in non-league and academy football, with a strong track record in player development.
“His background includes work with Plymouth Argyle’s academy and education programme, where he played a key role in supporting young players on their journeys into professional and scholarship opportunities.
“Saltash-based Adam Peters, who joined the coaching setup towards the end of last season, will take on the role of assistant manager. Adam previously managed Wendron United’s side in the St Piran League Premier Division West.
“The club has moved swiftly to make this appointment and is confident Lee’s knowledge, commitment, and familiarity with the current setup make him well-placed to lead the team forward.”