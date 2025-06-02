BEN Washam and Brad Gargett have left South West Peninsula League Premier West outfit Dobwalls to take on the top job at Western League Premier Division outfit Ivybridge Town.
The Dingos have continued to punch well above their weight in recent seasons and having ended seventh and sixth in their previous two campaigns, last season saw them finish third in a highly-competitive division.
Known for their miserly defence coupled with some attacking flair at the other end of the pitch, Dobwalls became one of the sides nobody enjoyed facing, a glowing reference of the job done by the Plymouth-based duo.
They replace Wayne Gamble at Erme Valley as Ivybridge go into their second season at Step Five having finished a highly-impressive 11th last time around.
Reflecting on their time at Lantoom Park, Gargett said: “I want to express my thanks to everyone at Dobwalls for their incredible support and commitment during my time at the club. It’s been an emotional decision to move on, as Dobwalls has meant a great deal to us both personally. I’m proud of what we achieved.
But I’m also delighted to be taking on the role of manager with Ben at Ivybridge Town.
“It’s an exciting new chapter, and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead and contributing to the club’s continued success.”
Dobwalls paid a classy tribute to the outgoing pair, stating: “Everyone at Dobwalls AFC would like to wish Ben and Brad good luck with the next stage of their careers with Ivybridge Town.
“Having seen both managers grow with the team over the past few seasons has been a real joy and pleasure for all involved at the club.
“We have had some highs and lows over the years and have always stuck together to overcome every hurdle put our way.
“All this dedication, hard work and meticulous planning resulted in Dobwalls AFC achieving our best ever finish in the South West Peninsula League last season, a truly outstanding performance.
“Thank you so much Ben and Brad, keep doing what you do best, you will be truly missed by all.”
Ivybridge also feel they have the right men to take them forward.
A club statement said: “Following a strong level of interest and a thorough interview process, Ben and Brad emerged as standout candidates for the role.
“The club received numerous high-quality applications, but the duo’s proven track record and shared vision for the future of Ivybridge Town FC set them apart.
“Ben and Brad arrive from Dobwalls FC, where they built a strong reputation for their leadership, tactical awareness, and ability to develop talent.
“Their achievements at Dobwalls, both on and off the pitch, demonstrated their readiness to take the next step in their managerial careers.”
Ivybridge’s chairman, David Graddon, added: “We were impressed not only by Ben and Brad’s accomplishments at Dobwalls, but also by their passion, energy, and alignment with our club’s ambitions and values.
“They understand what Ivybridge Town is about and are committed to building on the positive momentum we’ve created in recent seasons.”
The club statement concluded: “The club is excited to begin this new chapter and is confident that the new management team will bring fresh ideas, a strong work ethic, and a clear strategic approach to continue driving the first team forward. Welcome to the Ivies, Ben and Brad!”
