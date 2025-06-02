By Bill Hooper at Polson Bridge
GILL BURNS CUP DIVISION TWO (SUNDAY)
Cornwall Women 31 Devon Women 27
BOTH sides served up a feast of attacking rugby as Abigail Smith’s 74th minute try secured Cornwall the inaugural Women’s Tamar Cup in front of 1,064 supporters.
Devon too had much to celebrate, two bonus points from the game was enough to see them top the group and advance to the semi-finals.
Devon kicked off towards the river end and immediately put Cornwall under pressure, eventually working the ball wide to wing Charleigh Hopkin to dot down.
Having missed the conversion, Beth Plumpton kicked a penalty from in front of the posts for 8-0.
Cornwall needed to get into the game and after Launceston’s Abigail Smith sounded the charge with a good run, Cornwall kicked a penalty to the corner from which scrum-half Amy Warman fed No.8 Michaella Roberts to power over for a try bettered by Georgia Hall (7-8).
Roberts was again involved when Cornwall took the lead, she linked with Smith who found skipper Amy Bunt to score an unconverted try in the corner.
The threat from Devon on the wings was still there and Okehampton’s Issy Edworthy showed her speed to outpace the cover and score under the sticks allowing Plumpton a simple conversion.
Despite losing No.8 Megan Heath to a yellow card, Devon scored again before half-time through the impressive Edworthy, which was added to by Plumpton for 22-12.
The break allowed the Cornwall Women’s team from 1994 to parade around the ground, players that Cornwall head coach Jo Holden described as “true pioneers who laid the foundations for what we have now.”
An early try-scoring chance just failed to go to hand with line beckoning as Cornwall started the second half well.
The Cornish forwards were making ground and a quick tap penalty from Warman near the Devon line led to Meg Okey charging over near the posts for Hall to convert.
But in Edworthy Devon had a serious danger and she got away to add her third try.
With both sides turning to their respective benches, it was Cornwall who finished the stronger. Leading by example, Bunt shrugged off a tackle to score in the corner to bring Cornwall to within three points (24-27).
Devon then lost Plumpton to a yellow card as Cornwall pressed hard.
The winning score came from another quick tap penalty from Warman who found Smith who scored near the posts. Hall’s conversion completed the scoring as Cornwall saw out the game.
Speaking after the match, head coach Jo Holden said: “They put everything out there today, I am so proud of each and every one of them.
“Winning the Tamar Cup is a huge milestone for us as we strive to improve each season, this is a very good Devon side we beat today. I can’t wait for next season and where it can take us as a group.”
Cornwall Women (Launceston unless stated): Amy Bunt (Ivybridge, capt), Tia Larson (Bude), Abigail Smith, Georgia Hall (Penryn), Lisa Allin (Bude), Meg Okey (Ivybridge), Amy Warman; Libbie Cole, Teigan Aitkin (Penryn), Kim Upcott, Megan Arnold, Rhiannon Thomas, Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Izzy Burrows (Truro), Michaella Roberts (Ivybridge). Replacements: Janna Arnold, Jessica Varker (Helston), Josie Ninnis, Vinnie James (Bude), Nicole Rowland (Ivybridge), Faith Rowe (Camborne), Lydia Hawkins (Falmouth).
Cornwall Star Player: Michaella Roberts.
