WINGER Robin Wedlake is to leave Cornish Pirates at the end of the season after a seven-year spell.
The Cornishmen, who counts Redruth and Plymouth Albion amongst his former clubs and to date has made 120 appearances for the club, scoring 46 tries.
Ahead of his departure, now 30-year-old Robin commented: “After seven incredible seasons with the Cornish Pirates, I’ve made the difficult decision to move on and embrace a new chapter in my life/career. Representing this club has been a great privilege – both on and off the field.
“I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved over the years and deeply grateful to both Gavin and Alan, staff, teammates, and most of all, the supporters, who have made my time in Penzance so special. The passion and unwavering support of the Pirates family will always stay with me.
“I’ll leave with countless memories, lifelong friendships, and immense gratitude. I’ll always be a Pirate at heart and will be cheering the club on wherever my next steps may take me.
“Thank you to everyone that’s been involved in my journey.”
Joint head coach Gavin Cattle added: “Robin has been a very good servant to the club who, as a big and athletic physical specimen, has scored some outstanding tries in a Pirates shirt.
“Also, a good man off the field, we sincerely thank him for his contributions.”
In other club news, Milo Hallam and Barnaby Elderkin have both agreed deals to stay for next season.
Hallam has played twice this season while Elderkin made his debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup.
