CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle has called on his side to finish their season in style when they wrap up their latest Championship campaign with the visit of Nottingham to the Mennaye Field (3pm).
Defeat at Doncaster Knights last weekend saw the Pirates not only surrender their six-game winning run, but also third place as their hosts leapfrogged them in the table.
A top four finish, however, remains the target for the Cornishmen, who will be bidding farewell to a number of their first team stars following the final whistle tomorrow.
Will Trewin, Matt McNab and Bruce Houston will all run out for one final outing, whilst Robin Wedlake is another set for pastures new next season after the club confirmed his departure this week after seven seasons.
Trewin returns to the starting line-up after missing the loss at Castle Park at full-back, while fly-half Houston will make his 50th appearance for the club.
Other changes see Harry Yates come onto the wing in place of Wedlake, Matt Pritchard starts at hooker ahead of Harry Hocking, while Fintan Coleman comes into the back-row in place of the injured Matt Cannon.
Looking ahead to the game, Cattle said: “This season has been quite some journey, having started a bit shaky and then building up a bit of form with several new faces.
“As a group now who have done well, I think it is important that we finish strongly at home at the end of what can be considered a successful season. However, we know that Nottingham can pose a threat. They have a dangerous back three and their comeback to beat Hartpury last week was outstanding, showing how strong they can be.”
Cornish Pirates: Will Trewin; Harry Yates, Chester Ribbons, Joe Elderkin Matt McNab; Bruce Houston, Dan Hiscocks; Billy Young, Matt Pritchard, Tyler Gendall; Charlie Rice, Josh King; Fintan Coleman, Jack Forsythe, Alex Everett (capt).
Replacements: Harry Hocking, Jenson Boughton, Darragh McSweeney, Milo Hallam, Tomiwa Agbongbon, Will Rigelsford, Iwan Jenkins, Robin Yates.
