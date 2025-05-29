CORNWALL have named their side for Sunday’s crunch inaugural Women’s Tamar Cup clash with Devon at Launceston (2pm).
The Black and Golds need to beat their neighbours to reach the semi-finals of Group 2 of the Gill Burns Division Two County Championship having lost their opener at Hampshire (41-19), before easing to a 37-0 success at Gloucestershire last Saturday.
Head coach Jo Holden has made two alterations from the side selected at Kingsholm last weekend.
Penryn hooker Teigan Aitken comes back into the side for Launceston’s Jenna Arnold, while in the backs Amy Warman returns at scrum-half on her home ground. She replaces club-mate Suz Franks as Bude’s Lisa Allin moves to the left wing.
Devon, who won the Division Three title last year, the same competition the Duchy triumphed in back in 2022, have won both of their matches so far.
They also have a points difference of plus 68 compared to Cornwall’s plus 15, meaning if Cornwall are to qualify as group winners, they’ll need to by 27 points or more and ensure Devon don’t take a bonus point.
However, the best placed runners-up from the three groups will also qualify.
At present, Cornwall are on five points in second, one adrift of East Midlands who secured a bonus point in their defeat to Berkshire.
To give Cornwall even more hope, East Midlands’ final game on Sunday is against Eastern Counties who are unbeaten.
CORNWALL WOMEN: Amy Bunt (capt, Ivybridge), Tia Larson (Bude), Abigail Smith (Launceston), Georgia Hall (Ivybridge), Lisa Allin (Bude), Megan Okey (Ivybridge), Amy Warman (Launceston); Libbie Cole (Launceston), Teigan Aitken (Penryn), Kim Upcott (Launceston), Megan Arnold (Launceston), Rhiannon Thomas (Launceston), Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Izzy Ninnis (Truro), Michaella Roberts (Ivybridge).
Replacements: Jenna Arnold (Launceston), Jessica Varker (Helston), Josie Ninnis (Launceston), Vinnie James (Bude), Nicole Rowland (Ivybridge), Faith Rowe (Camborne), Suz Franks (Launceston), Lydia Hawkins (Falmouth).
Travelling Reserves: Holly Williams (Launceston), Rachel Hicks (Launceston).
