CORNWALL Super 9s, the Duchy’s disability team, kicked off their away season with a tightly-contested match at Ramsdell Cricket Club against Hampshire on Sunday, May 18.
Under clear skies and high temperatures, Cornwall won the toss and elected to bat first on what proved to be a challenging day for bowlers.
Despite an early setback with the loss of opener Ben Mailes to an lbw decision, debutant Giles Francis made an immediate impact, joining captain Josh Raven at the crease.
The pair put together a commanding 78-run partnership, with Francis retiring on a well-earned half-century. Cornwall then lost Josh shortly after, out for 23.
The middle order saw some steady wickets fall until Brendon P and Dan Herriott put together a quick 48 runs off 26 balls, setting Hampshire a target of 182 from our 30 overs. Brendon was unbeaten on 45.
After the tea break, Cornwall started strongly with the ball, taking three quick wickets to leave Hampshire at 16-3.
However, Hampshire fought back with some excellent middle-order partnerships. Standout batting from Woody Rose (38) and a captain's innings from Scott Howe (53) set up a tense final five overs.
The game went down to the wire. In the last over, Hampshire needed 10 runs to win, with Herriott bowling and it came down to the final ball, with two runs needed. Connor Bates played a well-executed cut shot to secure victory for the hosts.
Speaking after the game, Cornwall Super 9s coach Daniel Tonkin praised the day’s play, saying: “A big thank you to head coach Katy and her team for providing a great experience and a wonderful game of cricket.
“Despite the narrow loss, it was an excellent showcase of sportsmanship and skill from both sides.
“Special mention to Morgan White and Chloe Francis for their huge efforts in the field.”