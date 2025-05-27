GILL BURNS DIVISION TWO CUP (SATURDAY)
Gloucestershire Women 0 Cornwall Women 37
CORNWALL Women remain in contention to progress through to the semi-finals of the Gill Burns Division Two Cup after easing past their Gloucestershire counterparts 37-0.
The Black and Gold headed up to Kingsholm, home of Premiership outfit Gloucester, looking to bounce back from their 41-19 defeat at Hampshire in their first of three pool matches.
Coach Jo Holden made four changes in total as winger Suz Franks, scrum-half Lisa Allin, No.8 Michaella Roberts and hooker Jenna Arnold all came into the side.
The home side were beaten 50-12 away to Devon in their opener meaning the loser would all but be out of contention to qualify.
Cornwall started on fire, winning five penalties in a row and eventually it was Michaella Roberts who crashed over for the first try.
The visitors were all over their hosts and only some resolute defence kept them out, that was until skipper Amy Bunt scored out wide. Centre Abby Smith then did likewise for a 15-0 lead.
Jack-in-the-box scrum-half Lisa Allin took a quick tap and go to score the fourth before half-time which was converted by Georgia Hall.
Cornwall were again dominant after the break and scored via Bude’s Allin and her club-team mate Tia Larson. Hall’s conversion and penalty made it 37-0.
Cornwall’s final group game is this Sunday (June 1) when they take on Devon at Launceston (2pm).
CORNWALL: Amy Bunt (Ivybridge, capt), Tia Larson (Bude), Abigail Smith (Launceston), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Suz Franks (Launceston), Megan Okey (Ivybridge), Lisa Allin (Bude); Libbie Cole, Jenna Arnold, Kim Upcott, Megan Arnold, Rhiannon Thomas (all Launceston), Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Izzy Burrows (Truro), Michaella Roberts (Ivybridge). Replacements: Teigan Aitken (Penryn), Jess Varker (Helston), Josie Ninnis (Launceston), Vinnie James (Bude), Holly Williams (Launceston), Amy Warman (Launceston), Faith Rowe (Camborne), Lydia Hawkins (Falmouth).