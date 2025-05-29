THE Cornish Pirates have confirmed the signing of winger Matty Ward for next season’s Champ Rugby campaign.Ward, 23, joins from Gloucester Rugby, having also played for Hartpury and Newcastle Falcons.
Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle, who is looking forward to welcoming and working with Matty, said: “Matty has had exposure with Gloucester in the Premiership Cup and has also had a good season with Hartpury University in the BUCS (British Universities and Colleges Sport) competition.
“He is a player still with a lot of growth in his game, and although injuries have been disruptive at times, he has put a good season behind him and is someone who we await working with on his arrival.”
Matty himself has also commented: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be joining the Cornish Pirates next season. It’s a massive opportunity and I can’t wait to get stuck in with the boys, meet everyone, and be part of such a great club.”
