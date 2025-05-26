By Rod Davies
CORNWALL CLUBS CUP FINAL AT HAYLE RFC
Saltash 43 Helston 33
SALTASH secured a third trophy of the season with a 43-33 victory over Helston in a closely-contested encounter at Hayle on Sunday afternoon.
Helston got off to a flying start with a try after only two minutes on the right wing which was converted. The Ashes quickly responded with a Greg Eatwell try eight minutes later following some good handling which Jack Pritchard converted.
James Sutton playing his 50th game for Saltash then touched down after a cross field movement to edge them ahead (12-7), which was added to three minutes later by flanker Phil Eatwell.
However, Helston soon hit back after a break with a try close to the posts with the conversion being added (19-14).
The game was evenly balanced until the half-hour when centre Danny Snook found a way through to score Pritchard to again add the extra points.
Helston came back strongly and five minutes before the interval got another converted try on the left wing (26-21).
Within of four minutes of coming on as a second half replacement, Devon Bennett-Murray charged over the Helston line with Pritchard kicking the extra two points.
The Ashes were now gaining in confidence and a chip ahead saw Danny Snook follow up to extend the lead with a converted try (40-21).
Helston gamely fought back again putting pressure on the Ashes defence and deservedly scored a converted try after 61 minutes, but a Pritchard penalty ten minutes before the end put the Ashes three scores ahead.
The West Cornwall outfit continued to battle and got s try before the end, but it Saltash’s day.
SALTASH: Cruickshanks, Morton, G Eatwell, Snook, Moriarty (capt), Dover, Pritchard; Nance, Nicks, Simmons, Woolaway, Sutton, Wells, P Eatwell, F Jones. Replacements: McLean, Bennett-Murray, Knight, S Jones, Blake, Williams.