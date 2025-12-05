SALTASH will look to put an end to a run of agonising defeats tomorrow when they visit fourth-placed Redruth Seconds in Counties One Western West (2.30pm).
The Ashes – like they have in all but one defeat so far – lost in the dying embers of their home clash with Barnstaple Seconds, a result which leaves them bottom of the table, but are just two points from safety.
However, despite winning just once in eight starts, which came back in September, they have been one of the most competitive sides in the division as shown by the fact that despite their record, they have a points difference of just minus-23.
To add more spice to the contest, the Reds’ second-string edged out Saltash to the Counties Two Cornwall crown in the 2023/24 season, and this will be the first time they have met since.
From last Saturday’s side that took on Barnstaple, Saltash’s side sees five changes.
Experienced prop Simon Nance replaces Axel Nicks, while Ryan Simmons comes in for Liall Honey at tighthead. With James Sutton and Thomas Hoban missing, Charlie Knight moves into the second-row next to Lewis Woolaway, with Laurie Thomson coming in at six alongside Phil Eatwell and Lewis Wells to round off the pack.
One bit of good news is that skipper Jay Moriarty has recovered from an injury sustained in last week’s warm-up and starts on the left-wing in place of Dylan Davies who drops out fo the squad.
However, key winger Will Morton is also out with Tom Knight starting in the 14 shirt.
Lewis Stuart comes into the matchday 18 and joins Axel Nicks and Jay Congdon as the three replacements.
The seconds are also in action nearby to the first team as they visit Illogan Park in Counties Three Cornwall at the same time.
They saw off Roseland 13 days ago and have won two of their four outings before they head down the A30.
However, with a few absentees across both teams, they name a side which included just two replacements.
SALTASH at Redruth Seconds: Ryan Cruickshanks, Tom Knight, Greg Eatwell, Billy Dover, Jay Moriarty (capt), Todd Crofts, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Ryan Simmons; Charlie Knight, Lewis Woolaway, Laurie Thomson, Phil Eatwell, Lewis Wells. Replacements: Axel Nicks, Jonathan Congdon, Lewis Stuart.
SALTASH SECONDS at Illogan Park: Pete Britland; Seth Jones, Steve Williams, Devan Marshall, Peter Reis, Dylan Davies, Ross Martin; Ewan McLean, Mike Capstack, Colm Rich; Aidan Marshall, Connor Turner, Ryan Thomas, Luke Congdon, Steve Hillman. Replacements: James Bennett-Murray, Dale Partington.
