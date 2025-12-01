COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Saltash 19 Barnstaple Seconds 21
THIS was another very frustrating and disappointing day for the Ashes as again they had victory snatched from their grasp in the closing minutes of the game.
They had to make a late change to their line-up when skipper Jay Moriarty picked up an injury during the warm-up and was replaced on the wing by Dylan Davies who was making his first team debut.
The opening exchanges were even but it was Saltash that took the lead after eight minutes when scrum-half Jack Pritchard, who had a very sound afternoon, kicked a penalty.
Barnstaple came back strongly but good covering by the Ashes kept them out until a break down the left wing enabled the strong-running visitors to cross the home line after 19 minutes. The conversion was successful for a 7-3 lead.
Saltash tried hard to overcome the Barum defence which held firm, but the visiting lead was reduced to a single point after Pritchard put over a second penalty.
There was some sustained Barnstaple pressure just before the interval but the Ashes held their line with good covering and tackling and changed ends at 7-6 down.
On a wet pitch with a slippery ball, Saltash got off to a good restart and following a smart interchange it was outside-centre Greg Eatwell that touched down close to the posts after 46 minutes to take the lead with Pritchard adding the extra points.
Play continued to be keenly contested and the Devonians regained the advantage on the hour when following a penalty and scrum, they got over the Ashes line with a converted try (13-14).
Two more Pritchard penalties on 65 and 75 minutes looked to have secured a welcome overdue Ashes victory, but a lapse in concentration in the final embers of the game and a quick line-out taken close to the home line allowed Barnstaple to score a try to equalise and then slot the conversion to gain the victory.
SALTASH: Cruickshanks, Morton, G Eatwell, B Dover, Davies; Crofts, Pritchard; Nicks, R Walsh, Honey; Sutton, Woolaway, C Knight, P Eatwell, Wells. Replacements: Simmons, T Knight, Congdon.
Tries: G Eatwell; Convs: Pritchard; Pens: Pritchard (4).
