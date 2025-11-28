SALTASH have named one of their strongest sides of the season for tomorrow’s home clash with Barnstaple Seconds in Counties One Western West (2.30pm).
The Ashes have had a remarkable start to the season since promotion as despite winning just once from seven outings to sit bottom of the table, they could easily be comfortably in mid-table having picked up a hefty number of bonus points as illustrated by five of their six losses have been within seven points. They have also picked up a try-bonus point on four occasions.
But while they are within touching distance of safety, the need for a win becomes more important week on week.
Barum make the long trip down from North Devon sitting fifth with three wins and a draw from their seven outings, but are just six clear of their Cornish opponents who know a victory could see them end the day in mid-table in the 12-team division.
Saltash’s next games see them visit fourth-placed Redruth Seconds next weekend before rounding off the first half of the season with crucial clashes against sides around them in Truro at home followed by Penryn away on December 20.
Fail to win any of those games and it could be a tough slog in the second half of the season which gets underway with a trip to high-flying St Ives on January 6.
But Saltash supporters and head coach Steve Down won’t be panicking yet.
Key players are returning from injury and if they can improve by that five or extra 10% required to win games at Step Seven, then they should be looking forward to another season at this level next year.
From last Saturday’s side that were edged out late on 19-12 at Torquay Athletic, the Ashes make two changes.
In the pack, prop Ryan Simmons drops to the bench for Axel Nicks, while Thomas Hoban is missing and replaced by Charlie Knight who takes the six shirt.
That means a bit of a switch around as Lewis Woolaway partners James Sutton in the second-row and player/coach Lewis Wells reverts from blindside-flanker to No.8.
The backline is unchanged for the first time this season although veteran Todd Crofts moves up to fly-half from inside-centre with Billy Dover wearing the 12 shirt.
Two first team debutants could be on the cards as Jay Congdon and Dylan Davies are both named on the bench alongside Simmons.
The seconds returned to winning ways in Counties Three Cornwall last week as they saw off Roseland 48-24 on home soil.
However, with plenty of breaks in the league calendar, the Ashes are back in friendly action tomorrow as they make the short trip into Plymouth to take on OPM Jesters (2.30pm).
SALTASH v Barnstaple Seconds: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Billy Dover, Jay Moriarty (capt), Todd Crofts, Jack Pritchard; Axel Nicks, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey; James Sutton, Lewis Woolaway; Charlie Knight, Phil Eatwell, Lewis Wells. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, Dylan Davies, Jay Congdon.
