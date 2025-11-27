RUNNING clubs from across the Cornish Times area competed in the Cornish Mob Match in Falmouth on Sunday, November 23 with several top three finishes achieved in their respective age groups.
The five-mile route starts at Pendennis Headland before going along Falmouth's iconic seafront – which includes passing the renowned Gyllyngvase and Swanpool beaches – before a fast finish outside the famous Falmouth Hotel.
The race also acts as the presentation for the 14-race Cornish Grand Prix Series which started in January of this year before culminating in the Cornish Marathon in early November.
Local runners competing were – Tamar Trotters: Kat Darby – 35:26 (second in F35-39 age group); Anthony Worthington – 35:26; Ayesha Gillespie – 37:01; Sue Pendleton – 44:38; East Cornwall Harriers: Doug Stacey – 29:12 (second in M45-49 category); Oliver Jones – 30:07 (second in M50-54 category); Joe Jones – 32:10; Alex Armer-Smith – 33:58; Joel Mitchell – 36:20; Hayley Marriott – 38:42 (third in F50-54 category); Gavin Clegg – 39:00 (first in M70-74 category); Lily Tamblyn – 39:47; Ingrid Goudge – 40:18; Tony Hicks – 40:21; Alison O’Hora – 40:39; Rob Pick – 42:54; Josh Frame – 44:59; Nicole Doidge – 46:51; Tamsin Goodman – 57:17; Sarah Steed – 58:26; Paula Richardson – 58:26; Carol Norwood – 1:03:53; Looe Pioneers Running Club: Mark Deacon – 29:54 (third in M40-44) George White – 31:23; Oliver Finnimore – 32:03; Will Sampson – 32:26; Clive Finnimore – 33:59; Charlie Kelly – 34:10; Alex Staff – 34:18; Joanne Robinson – 34:18 (first in F45-49 category); Dale Staff – 34:30; Mandy Gibson – 36:19 (second in F45-49 category); Matthew Rowe – 36:51; Mark Grassam – 37:13; Grahame Mace – 37:34; John Featherstone – 37:42; Jenny Cartwright – 37:49; Emma Langstaff – 40:25; Debbie Jones – 40:56; Ivor Pudner – 41:40; Darren Vilton-Tebbutt – 41:42; Amber Bolger – 43:09; Lucy Thomas – 43:44; Philip Gibson – 44:59; Naomi Grint – 46:42; Hollie Catnach – 47:05; Kirstie Maywood – 49:23; Helen Lawes – 49:55; Holly Pengelly – 51:06; Julie Gregory – 53:59; Geraldine Bowden – 54:55; Rachel Holt – 56:00; Simon Lawes – 56:00; Jeannie Cathcart – 56:38; Marc McEwan-Rice – 58:21; Lucy Miles – 58:45; Guy Cooper – 59:04; Rachael McEwan-Rice – 1:02:59; Marsha Hughes – 1:02:59; Sara Grattan – 1:05:44; Bodmin Running Club: Ian Temple – 36:17 (third in M60-64 category); Emma Shaw – 36:53; Alison Temple – 40:38 (first in F60-64 category); Dominik Juras – 44:59; Jane Stephens – 45:36; Jane Stedman – 51:51; Mark Barlow – 53:08; Kelly Renals – 53:27; Gemma Wotherspoon – 56:28.
Several runners also achieved the impressive achievement of finishing in the top three of the Cornish Grand Prix in their age groups.
The eight best scores of runners are used with 200 points available for a race win.
Tamar Trotters saw Kat Darby complete all 14 events, finish second in the Female 35-39 section and end as the fourth overall lady, nine points behind Hayle Runners’ Melissa Nicholas.
Bodmin’s Emma Shaw was another to not miss a race and her consistency was enough for a score of 1,577, just four adrift of the F40-44 winner, Clare Dale from St Austell.
East Cornwall Harriers’ Revis Crowle and Bodmin’s Jane Stedman were first and third respectively in the F60-64 section.
Revis won eight of her nine completed races, while Jane’s consistency which included three runners-up positions, earned her third. Joel Mitchell ran all 14 events.
Margaret Ann-Kinahan (ECH) and Linda Tout (Tamar Trotters) both secured thirds respectively in the F65-69 and F70-74 despite only appearing sporadically.
In the men’s section there were also achievements.
Tamar Trotters’ Anthony Worthington took the overall victory in the M55-59 section, winning eight of his 12 races.
Looe Pioneers’ Ivor Pudner was fourth, as was his club-mate Mark Deacon in the M40-44 age group.
